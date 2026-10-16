Cover 4: Broncos knock off defending champs with 17-14 overtime win over Seahawks

The Broncos kept the Seahawks out of the red zone until the fourth quarter of Thursday's game. But in the second quarter, the Seahawks obtained possession at their own 40-yard line and picked up two first downs to move the ball to the Denver 35-yard line. The team appeared well-positioned to make their first trip of the night to the red zone, but Denver's defense made one of the unit's several game-changing plays to prevent that from happening. After Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed caught a pass from quarterback Sam Darnold, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto punched the ball out of his arms and inside linebacker Justin Strnad jumped on it. Rather than allowing the Seahawks to continue their drive and potentially cut into their first-half deficit, Denver took over.