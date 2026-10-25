Cover 4: Broncos deliver slew of explosive plays to secure 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals

GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

With 3:57 to play in the first half, the Broncos and Cardinals were locked in a 3-3 tie.

That's when Bo Nix changed the game.

On a second-and-7 play, Nix climbed in the pocket to evade the rush and took off down the left side of the field. Nix was all alone in the open field, reaching 19.9 miles per hour on his scramble, according to Next Gen Stats.

No Cardinals defender was within four yards of Nix until he reached the 5-yard line, and he dove into the end zone for the 62-yard score.

Nix's rush was the longest by a quarterback in franchise history and the longest by any quarterback since 2022.

The third-year quarterback had 37 rushing yards entering Sunday's game, and he nearly doubled that output with his long run in the second quarter.