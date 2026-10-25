Cover 4: Broncos deliver slew of explosive plays to secure 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Broncos have earned their third consecutive win.
With a two-game winning streak entering Week 7, the Broncos arrived at State Farm Stadium in Arizona with a clear goal: Find an offensive rhythm and generate explosive plays.
The Broncos accomplished that on Sunday, generating 377 net yards of offense and scoring 30 points, matching their season-high mark.
The Broncos led by 17 points during the final frame, which marked their largest lead of the 2026 season. The 30-16 final score also marked Denver's largest margin of victory this season. During the win, five different players recorded plays that resulted in at least 20-yard gains.
Here are the players and plays that led to Denver's 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.
GAME-CHANGING MOMENT
With 3:57 to play in the first half, the Broncos and Cardinals were locked in a 3-3 tie.
That's when Bo Nix changed the game.
On a second-and-7 play, Nix climbed in the pocket to evade the rush and took off down the left side of the field. Nix was all alone in the open field, reaching 19.9 miles per hour on his scramble, according to Next Gen Stats.
No Cardinals defender was within four yards of Nix until he reached the 5-yard line, and he dove into the end zone for the 62-yard score.
Nix's rush was the longest by a quarterback in franchise history and the longest by any quarterback since 2022.
The third-year quarterback had 37 rushing yards entering Sunday's game, and he nearly doubled that output with his long run in the second quarter.
With the touchdown run, the Broncos gained an edge before halftime and took a lead that they would not relinquish.
DEFINING STATISTIC
1-of-5.
After the Cardinals were 0-of-5 in the red zone in a Week 6 win over the Rams, that area of the field felt significant entering Sunday's game. In a Week 7 win, the Broncos ensured they would largely continue.
In the first half, with the outcome of the game still very much in the balance, the Cardinals had a pair of goal-to-go scenarios. On each occasion, an Arizona touchdown would've given the Cardinals a lead. And on each occasion, Denver rose to the challenge to get a stop and force a field-goal attempt.
The Broncos would add a go-ahead touchdown late in the first half on Nix's scramble and then another on RJ Harvey's third-quarter catch-and-run, but the defensive effort ensured the Broncos would not play from behind.
The Cardinals did score a touchdown on their third red-zone opportunity, but Denver's early defensive stands proved critical in the win. The Cardinals would finish 1-of-5 on the afternoon in the locker room.
MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT
Early in the third quarter, the Broncos' defense came up with a stop and forced an Arizona punt near midfield. Fullback Adam Prentice blocked the punt, and Denver's offense gained possession at their own 38-yard line. Just three plays later, Nix found running back RJ Harvey, who took the screen pass 52 yards to the end zone.
The score allowed the Broncos to record their first game with multiple offensive touchdowns of at least 50 yards since Week 2 of 2023. Denver's win on Sunday also marked the first time the Broncos scored both a rushing touchdown and passing touchdown of at least 50 yards in a game since Week 15 of 2002.
BOX-SCORE STANDOUTS
... Running back J.K. Dobbins found the end zone for the third consecutive week, marking the first time he has scored in three consecutive games since Weeks 1 through 3 in 2025.
... RJ Harvey's 52-yard touchdown was the longest play of his NFL career.
... Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach recorded a sack in the win, bringing his season total to 2.5 sacks.
... Quarterback Bo Nix became just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to record a passing touchdown of at least 50 yards and a rushing touchdown of at least 50 yards in the same game.
... Inside linebacker Alex Singleton registered 19 tackles, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a sack in the win.
... In his first game since Week 2, running back Jonah Coleman recorded nine carries for 54 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry.
... Kicker Wil Lutz converted all three of his field-goal attempts on Sunday, and he made his 111th consecutive extra point during the win.