Cover 4: Key takeaways, go-ahead fourth-quarter drive lead Broncos to 26-21 win over Panthers

The Broncos trailed by a point late in the third quarter and seemed in danger of falling even further behind, as Carolina held a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. The Broncos forced an incompletion on first down and appeared to halt Chuba Hubbard before the goal line for a second-down stop. But that's when the referee announced that Denver had challenged the previous incompletion. The ensuing review showed that Key snagged the ball after it bounced off tight end Tommy Tremble's hand — and before it hit the turf. The well-timed challenge seemingly saved the Broncos at least three points, if not seven. Instead of facing a four-point or eight-point deficit — or even nine points if Carolina scored and went for two — the Broncos regained possession trailing by just one. Denver would march 80 yards to score a touchdown on its next possession to take the lead and take a step toward notching yet another fourth-quarter comeback.