Cover 4: Key takeaways, go-ahead fourth-quarter drive lead Broncos to 26-21 win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Broncos are headed into their bye week with a win.
Denver turned safety Devon Key's miraculous end-zone interception into an 80-yard go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown drive, and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto recorded a late strip-sack to help the Broncos make a late defensive stand to secure a 26-21 victory.
Rookie Jonah Coleman powered into the end zone from 9 yards out with 10:17 to play, and Bo Nix delivered a 26-yard touchdown pass to Pat Bryant midway through the fourth quarter to extend Denver's lead to two scores. The Panthers cut the lead to five points in the fourth quarter and got the ball back with less than two minutes to play, but Bonitto and the Broncos came up with the needed defensive stop in the final moments.
With the win, the Broncos earned their fifth consecutive victory and improved to 7-2 as they enter their Week 10 bye. The Broncos also secured their NFL-record 16th consecutive regular-season win in one-score games. Denver has won three consecutive road games and is 3-2 on the road in 2026.
These are the players and plays that led the Broncos to another road win:
GAME-CHANGING MOMENT
The Broncos trailed by a point late in the third quarter and seemed in danger of falling even further behind, as Carolina held a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. The Broncos forced an incompletion on first down and appeared to halt Chuba Hubbard before the goal line for a second-down stop. But that's when the referee announced that Denver had challenged the previous incompletion. The ensuing review showed that Key snagged the ball after it bounced off tight end Tommy Tremble's hand — and before it hit the turf. The well-timed challenge seemingly saved the Broncos at least three points, if not seven. Instead of facing a four-point or eight-point deficit — or even nine points if Carolina scored and went for two — the Broncos regained possession trailing by just one. Denver would march 80 yards to score a touchdown on its next possession to take the lead and take a step toward notching yet another fourth-quarter comeback.
DEFINING STATISTIC
10.
The Broncos jumped out to one of their fastest starts of the season, as they scored 10 points in the opening frame of their Week 9 win. The Broncos scored a field goal on their opening drive, which marked the third consecutive week in which they've scored on their first series. The Broncos then scored a touchdown on their second drive to add to their lead and open up a double-digit advantage. The 10 points marked the most in a first quarter by the Broncos this season, and Denver needed that early edge to help earn the Week 9 victory.
MEMORABLE HIGHLIGHT
This could also qualify as the game-changing moment, as Nik Bonitto gets the nod here for his late strip-sack of Bryce Young. With the Panthers trailing by five and driving late with a chance to take the lead, Bonitto collapsed the pocket from Young's left and knocked the football away before recovering it for the game-winning takeaway.
BOX-SCORE STANDOUTS
Safety Devon Key recorded the first interception of his career as he picked off Bryce Young in the end zone off the deflection.
In his first game back from injured reserve, wide receiver Pat Bryant led all Broncos receivers with 56 yards. He caught a 26-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to help ice the game.
Running back Jonah Coleman added another rushing score — this one with a vicious stiff arm from 9 yards out — to mark his second straight game with a touchdown.
Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto recorded his first strip-sack of the season to secure the victory over Carolina.
Malcolm Roach and Jonathon Cooper split a fourth-quarter sack of Bryce Young on a key third down. With the half-sack, Roach tied his career high in sacks that he set in 2025.
Quarterback Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and helped the Broncos post a season-best performance on third down, as they converted six of their 10 third downs.