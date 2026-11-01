LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 01, 2026 at 02:26 PM
Plus, Denver's offense delivers big plays in big moments.
"When you have a game like that, you're embarrassed," Head Coach Sean Payton said of his message to the team. "It feels rotten. So, you had to wait 48 days."
"It's a really difficult place to come in and play," tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "And we're proving that it's hard to beat us here."
Malcolm Roach tossed Patrick Mahomes to the grass and sent the Broncos to the top of the AFC West.
All four Broncos who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs are active for the Week 8 game.
How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2:25 p.m. MT.
"For us, it's about the next-game mentality," quarterback Bo Nix said. "We know it's a big one. That goes without being said."
Denver has made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup vs. the Chiefs.
Denver is 2-1 in the uniform combination since the debut of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season.
Cornerback Pat Surtain II appears poised to return to the field for the Broncos.