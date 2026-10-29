Injury Report: DL Zach Allen, WR Jaylen Waddle return to practice for Broncos ahead of Week 8

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos starters returned to practice on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (hamstring) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) were both listed as limited participants after they did not practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) improved to a full participant, while tackle Garett Bolles (hip) remained a limited participant for the second consecutive day. Safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) and running back RJ Harvey (knee) were both added to the practice report on Thursday as limited participants.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) did not practice for the second consecutive day. He last played in Week 5 against the Chargers.

Inside linebacker Karene Reid (elbow), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (neck) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) were all full participants for the second consecutive day.