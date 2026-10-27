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Broncos sign WR Eli Pancol to practice squad

Oct 27, 2026 at 02:44 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has added a receiver to its roster.

The Broncos signed wide receiver Eli Pancol to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Denver released defensive back Ugo Amadi from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Pancol, who played collegiately at Duke, has not appeared in a regular-season game. He spent time on the Colts' practice squad in both 2025 and 2026, and he also competed with the Jaguars ahead of the 2025 season.

During the 2026 preseason, Pancol caught four passes for 47 yards for Indianapolis.

In five seasons for the the Blue Devils, Pancol caught 130 passes for 1,710 yards and 14 touchdowns.

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