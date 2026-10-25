LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals
Oct 25, 2026 at 02:04 PM
"We invest a lot into red zone, so when we see success there, it means a lot," defensive lineman Zach Allen said. "We're excited about it."
Running back Jonah Coleman provides "juice" in his return to game action.
"Bo's Bo," defensive lineman Zach Allen said. "We're really glad that he's our guy, and when he's making plays, he gets the whole team juiced up."
These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 7 win over the Cardinals.
Running back Jonah Coleman is active and officially available for Week 7 after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday.
With a win in Arizona, the Broncos would cap a 3-1 mark against the NFC West, and they would earn their 12th win over an NFC opponent in their last 13 tries.
Denver has regained a pair of players ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The Broncos last wore the uniform combination in a 2025 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
A pair of Broncos could return for Denver's Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals.
How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2:05 p.m. MT.