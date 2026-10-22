Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II remains limited practice participant ahead of Week 7 game vs. Cardinals

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) was listed as a limited participant for the second consecutive day ahead of the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals.
Surtain, who returned to practice on Wednesday, missed Denver's Week 5 and 6 matchups after suffering an injury in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) also remained limited, while defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related - rest) improved to a full practice participant on Thursday.
Running back Jonah Coleman (ankle), who was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, was a full participant for the second consecutive day. Cornerback Riley Moss (ribs) — who returned to game action in Week 6 — also remained a full participant on Thursday.
Running back Tyler Badie (thumb), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (ankle) did not practice for the second consecutive day.
The Broncos will release a final practice report and game statuses for Week 7 on Friday.