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Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 7 game

Oct 21, 2026 at 09:14 AM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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The Broncos will travel to face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The Denver Broncos (4-2) will travel to face the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) at State Farm Stadium in Week 7. Denver will aim to secure its third consecutive win as the team takes on its final NFC West opponent of the regular season.

After recording five sacks and three takeaways against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, Denver will aim for another stellar defensive performance in Week 7. The Broncos have recorded 10 total takeaways this season, which is tied for the third most in the league.

Denver's offense could look to maximize its opportunities against a Cardinals defense that is allowing 29.7 points per game, which is tied for the most in the league.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+ or Paramount+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL GamePass International

Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 263 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

LISTEN NATIONALLY: ESPN Radio

Play-by-Play: Mike Couzens

Analyst: Kelly Stouffer

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

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