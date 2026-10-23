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Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II and RB Jonah Coleman questionable for Week 7 vs. Cardinals, 3 Broncos ruled out

Oct 23, 2026 at 03:10 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos could return for Denver's Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) and running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) were listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup in Arizona on the team's final injury report of the week.

Surtain, who has not played since Week 4 against the 49ers, remained a limited participant for the third consecutive practice. The All-Pro cornerback returned to practice this week after missing Denver's wins over the Chargers and Seahawks.

Coleman was a full participant for the third consecutive day, and he would be eligible to play against the Cardinals if he is activated from injured reserve. Coleman, who was placed on injured reserve following Week 2, began his 21-day practice window on Wednesday.

While Surtain and Coleman were listed as questionable, running back Tyler Badie (thumb), outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (ankle) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) were ruled out. All three players did not practice during the week ahead of Sunday's game.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) improved to a full participant on Friday after being limited in Denver's first two practices of the week. Waddle was not assigned a game status, which indicates he will be available to play on Sunday. Defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related – rest) and cornerback Riley Moss (ribs) were also full participants on Friday and not assigned game statuses.

The Broncos will travel to face the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS.

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