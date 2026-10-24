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Broncos activate RB Jonah Coleman and OLB Jonathon Cooper, place RB Tyler Badie and OLB Jonah Elliss on IR

Oct 24, 2026 at 02:32 PM
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Aric DiLalla

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has regained a pair of players ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Broncos activated running back Jonah Coleman and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, the team announced Saturday.

Denver placed running back Tyler Badie and outside linebacker Jonah Elliss on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

The Broncos also elevated safety Taylor Rapp and defensive back Sean Fresch Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster.

In Coleman's last game action, he recorded 58 scrimmage yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 2. Coleman was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 3 and has missed the Broncos' last four games. He was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday as he returned to practice.

Cooper, who was removed from the Commissioner's Exempt list, could make his season debut on Sunday. He has recorded at least eight sacks, eight tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits in each of the last three seasons.

Badie and Elliss will each be required to miss at least the next four games. The two players would be eligible to return as early as Week 12 against the Steelers. Asked about Elliss' injury this week, Head Coach Sean Payton indicated it is not expected to end his season.

Rapp made his debut for the Broncos in Week 6, playing 65 snaps for Denver against the Seahawks. On Friday, the Broncos ruled out safety Talanoa Hufanga for a second consecutive week.

Fresch has now been elevated for three games. He has played 33 percent of Denver's special teams snaps across the last two weeks. Fresch would need to be promoted to the active roster to appear in future games following Week 7.

The Broncos are scheduled to face the Cardinals at 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS.

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