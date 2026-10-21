'I have to play better': Broncos QB Bo Nix acknowledges he can improve, highlights belief in ability to respond

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos look toward improving offensively in Week 7 and beyond, quarterback Bo Nix highlighted his ability to play at a higher level.

"I have to play better," Nix said Wednesday. "... I feel like I can overcome some of the stuff that is putting us in a bad spot."

While the Broncos started 4-2 against a difficult opening stretch of opponents, the team's offense is still looking for more consistent output as the season continues. And Nix, who has shown his potential since entering the league in 2024, pointed to his own play as an area for improvement.

"I've looked at my preparation," Nix said. "I've looked at my process, and I've tried to see anything that can be moved around or be changed so that I can overcome and just figure out ways to put us in a better spot."

As he looks for improvement in his play, Nix said one of the keys lies in when to take chances. The Broncos took several shots down the field in a Week 6 win over the Seahawks en route to 14 first-half points, and Nix pointed to the value of that attacking mindset.

"I think it's the balance of being aggressive, not stupid," Nix said. "I'm not going to ever get out there and try to be reckless with the football. I think it's just being aggressive and taking the shots, like the other day, we had a couple that we put the ball up in the air and we got good positive plays out of it. We got a penalty that put us at the 1[-yard line] and some other really close ones. I think it's just as the season goes, it's all about being aggressive, and it's about putting our team in an aggressive mentality, an aggressive state. I think when the guys see me be aggressive, I think everybody else will be aggressive too. That's how we want to play offensively."

Nix, in his work to raise his level of play, has plenty of high-quality football to reflect upon. The third-year player is already tied for the most game-winning drives through three seasons by any player since at least 1950, and Nix's 28 career wins are the third most since 2024 — trailing only Josh Allen and Sam Darnold. In 2025, Nix recorded 30 total touchdowns to just 11 interceptions, and he threw three touchdown passes in a playoff win over the Bills.

"I've seen what it is like to be very concise, be very crisp, be very good on a competitive Sunday," Nix said. "I'm just working to get back to that. At the same time, there's so many things that go into it, so I'm not going to freak out about the things that I can't control. But I know the things that I can control, I'm working to maximize those. I just feel strong where I'm at. I'm good mentally. I had a good practice today. I feel good physically. It's going to be there. In football, you've always just got to get that one that just gets you going. I think we've been fighting some really good teams thus far and haven't gotten that one, but we're searching for that one game that sort of puts us right back where we were."

Head Coach Sean Payton previously indicated Nix's ability to respond to adversity was one of the traits that stood out to the Broncos in the draft process, and Nix believes he can respond the right way as the season progresses.

"I'm confident in myself," Nix said. "I know I'm going to get back and be exactly what I was, if not better. Because, as I get older, that's how it's been. But I do think that it's just one game at a time. ... At the end of the day, it's all about getting better."

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton indicated he's seen the work that Nix has put in to realize that improvement, and he said Nix has been "working his butt off for us to be able to have success" over the remainder of the season.

"If you ask anybody that's in that building that comes and watches us practice, there's not one person that can say Bo Nix doesn't come out to practice and give us everything that he has to help us be successful — whether it's in the film room, preparing, understanding the game plan and coming out to practice," Sutton said. "People can say what they want to say; we know that he's putting his all into being the best version of himself so that we can have success."

Nix reiterated Wednesday that he feels "as good as [he's] ever felt," and he emphasized that he will continue to improve. Payton also pointed to his own role in helping the offense find more success.