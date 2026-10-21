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Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II returns to practice ahead of Broncos' Week 7 game vs. Cardinals

Oct 21, 2026 at 05:08 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An All-Pro player has returned to practice for the Broncos.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II practiced on Wednesday for the first time since suffering an injury in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Surtain (ankle) was listed as a limited participant as the Broncos began their on-field work for a Week 7 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) and defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related - rest) were also limited participants.

Cornerback Riley Moss (ribs), who played 20 defensive snaps in his Week 6 return, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Running back Jonah Coleman (ankle), whom the Broncos designated for return to practice on Wednesday, was also a full participant.

Running back Tyler Badie (thumb), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (ankle) did not practice. Hufanga did not play in Week 6. Head Coach Sean Payton indicated Wednesday that Elliss' injury is not expected to end his season.

The Broncos will release an additional practice report on Thursday before sharing its game statuses for Week 7 on Friday.

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