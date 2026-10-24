Broncos to wear Summit White jerseys, Midnight Navy pants in Week 7 vs. Cardinals

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be back in their Summit White jerseys for a Week 7 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Denver will pair the jerseys with Midnight Navy pants and socks. The Broncos will wear their navy metallic satin helmets with the uniform combination.

The Broncos last wore the uniform combination in a 2025 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Denver is 2-1 in the uniform combination since the debut of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season.