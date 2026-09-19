Broncos to wear Sunset Orange jerseys, Summit White pants vs. Jaguars

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are set to wear their Sunset Orange jerseys for the first time in the 2026 season.
Denver will pair its orange jerseys with Summit White pants and orange socks. The Broncos will wear their navy metallic satin helmets with the uniform combination.
The Broncos are 2-0 in the orange-white-orange combination since the introduction of the Mile High Collection in 2024. Denver defeated the Panthers in 2024 and the Giants in 2025 in this uniform combination.
The Broncos will host the Jaguars in their home opener on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2:05 p.m. MT on CBS.