LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 14, 2026 at 06:08 PM
"We know we have to be better," quarterback Bo Nix said. "There's a lot of guys in that locker room who are going to take ownership and going to be better."
As kickoff approaches, the Broncos have announced their list of inactive players.
The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster for a Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"It's a big game, and there's definitely a heightened sense of urgency," defensive lineman Zach Allen said Wednesday.
All 53 players on the Broncos' roster are expected to be available for a Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Broncos will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 6:15 p.m. MT.
For the second consecutive day, the Broncos have listed just one player on their practice report.
"I think it's going to be a great night for us," Dobbins said. "… It'll be a great way to start a season."
The Broncos have listed just one player on their initial practice report of the 2026 season.
When the Broncos kick off their season on Sept. 14, Broncos Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother Eli will be on the call on the ManningCast broadcast.