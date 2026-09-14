Broncos elevate LS Mitchell Fraboni, FB Adam Prentice for Week 1 game vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster for a Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver elevated long snapper Mitchell Fraboni and fullback Adam Prentice from the practice squad to the active roster for the "Monday Night Football" game, the team announced Monday.

The Broncos also released wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Fraboni, who is entering his fifth season with the Broncos, has appeared in 55 regular-season games and three postseason contests throughout his time in Denver.

A sixth-year player, Prentice appeared in all 17 regular-season games during his first season with the Broncos in 2025 and made three starts. Prentice — who played 19 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps and 45 percent of the team's special teams snaps during the regular season ­— also appeared in both postseason games for Denver.