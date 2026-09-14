 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Broncos elevate LS Mitchell Fraboni, FB Adam Prentice for Week 1 game vs. Chiefs

Sep 14, 2026 at 02:58 PM
Author Image
Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

260914_transaction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster for a Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver elevated long snapper Mitchell Fraboni and fullback Adam Prentice from the practice squad to the active roster for the "Monday Night Football" game, the team announced Monday.

The Broncos also released wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Fraboni, who is entering his fifth season with the Broncos, has appeared in 55 regular-season games and three postseason contests throughout his time in Denver.

A sixth-year player, Prentice appeared in all 17 regular-season games during his first season with the Broncos in 2025 and made three starts. Prentice — who played 19 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps and 45 percent of the team's special teams snaps during the regular season ­— also appeared in both postseason games for Denver.

The Broncos face the Chiefs at 6:15 p.m. MT on ABC/ESPN.

Related Content

news

Broncos announce inactives for Week 1 game vs. Chiefs

As kickoff approaches, the Broncos have announced their list of inactive players.

news

Game Preview: Bo Nix, Broncos set to open season with prime-time showdown vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

"It's a big game, and there's definitely a heightened sense of urgency," defensive lineman Zach Allen said Wednesday.

news

Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. not assigned game status for Week 1 vs. Chiefs

All 53 players on the Broncos' roster are expected to be available for a Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 1 game

The Broncos will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 6:15 p.m. MT.

news

Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. estimated as full participant on Friday ahead of Broncos' Week 1 game vs. Chiefs

For the second consecutive day, the Broncos have listed just one player on their practice report.

news

Broncos Notebook: In return to field, RB J.K. Dobbins eager to contribute 'whatever it takes to win the game' vs. Chiefs

"I think it's going to be a great night for us," Dobbins said. "… It'll be a great way to start a season."

news

Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. listed as full participant ahead of Week 1 game vs. Chiefs

The Broncos have listed just one player on their initial practice report of the 2026 season.

news

Broncos' Week 1 matchup vs. Chiefs to be simulcast on 'ManningCast' on ESPN2, ESPN app

When the Broncos kick off their season on Sept. 14, Broncos Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother Eli will be on the call on the ManningCast broadcast.

news

'I can't wait': Broncos QB Bo Nix ready for return to regular-season action in prime-time matchup vs. Chiefs

"Mentally, you can tell that he's like, 'I'm ready to go do this,'" wide receiver Courtland Sutton said Wednesday.

news

Broncos to wear Summit White helmets, all-white uniforms for 'Monday Night Football' matchup vs. Chiefs

The Broncos are starting the season with an all-Summit White look.

news

HC Sean Payton announces 2026 season captains as chosen by Broncos players

As the Broncos' Week 1 opener nears, the team has set its captains for the 2026 season.

Advertising