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Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 1 game

Sep 10, 2026 at 05:04 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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The Broncos will travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 6:15 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The Broncos will begin their 2026 campaign with a "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, marking the first time Denver has ever opened its season in Kansas City against the divisional opponent. Head Coach Sean Payton has emphasized the need to start fast in 2026, and the Broncos will aim to do so as they look to win their second consecutive season opener.

Quarterback Bo Nix is set to return to the field for his first regular-season action, and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also poised to play for the first time since suffering a season-ending injury last December. The Broncos will look for a strong start defensively after leading the league in sacks for the last two seasons. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive lineman Zach Allen will be among those looking to apply pressure up front, while 2025 All-Pro players Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga will lead the secondary.

In addition to containing Mahomes, the Broncos' defense will be tasked with slowing down newcomer Kenneth Walker III, the reigning Super Bowl MVP whom the Chiefs acquired in free agency.

The Broncos will feature a new playmaker of their own as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is set to make his regular-season debut for Denver. Waddle joins a group of pass catchers that includes wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr., as well as tight end Evan Engram, among other contributors. Running back J.K. Dobbins is also set to return to action for the Broncos.

INJURY REPORT

The Broncos released their initial injury report on Thursday. Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) was the only player listed, and he was designated as a full participant. For more, click here.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH NATIONALLY ON TV: ESPN/ABC

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

WATCH MANNINGCAST ALTERNATE BROADCAST: ESPN2 + ESPN APP

Broncos Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother Eli return for the award-winning ManningCast. The broadcast will feature the all-new Manning Mode to "deliver real-time data, advanced analytics and predictive insights on screen." Click here for more information.

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+

Stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL Game Pass International

Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Westwood One

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Kurt Warner

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 193 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

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