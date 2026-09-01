Denver Broncos Foundation, Colorado Department of Education and Attendance Works launch Denver Broncos Attendance Network

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos Foundation, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) and the national nonprofit initiative, Attendance Works, have launched the Denver Broncos Attendance Network, it was announced.

The initiative is a learning network, comprised of 53 schools from thirteen districts and two BOCES, for school leaders focused on improving student attendance. Representatives from these schools will participate in ongoing professional learning and coaching, receiving resources and toolkits to support local efforts to improve attendance and decrease chronic absenteeism.

"Through this partnership with the Colorado Department of Education and Attendance Works, the Denver Broncos Foundation is investing in strategies that strengthen student belonging, reduce barriers to attendance, and advance Colorado's Every School Day Matters! Campaign," said Allie Engelken, Vice President of Community Impact & Executive Director, Denver Broncos Foundation. "We know that when young people feel connected to school, they are more likely to attend consistently, develop strong social and emotional skills, and achieve positive outcomes that prepare them for their futures. We look forward to partnering with participating schools and districts to help more students thrive, both in and out of the classroom."

Through district and school partnerships, this program has the potential to reach more than 174,000 students across Colorado. With targeted interventions in 53 schools, the Denver Broncos Attendance Network aims to reduce chronic absenteeism by 10% in participating schools, resulting in approximately 1,200 fewer chronically absent students.

"We're proud to partner with the Denver Broncos Foundation and Attendance Works to help more students show up, stay engaged, and thrive," said Dr. Susana Córdova, Colorado's education commissioner. "Every day in school is an opportunity for students to learn, build relationships and feel connected to their school community."

The Denver Broncos Attendance Network is a two-year program for schools that aligns with the state's Every School Day Matters! Campaign that has a goal to decrease chronic absenteeism by half over the next five years. According to the CDE, one in four students in Colorado have been chronically absent since 2023.

"Strong leadership is essential to reducing chronic absences so students can learn and thrive," said Attendance Works President and CEO Hedy Chang. "We're delighted to partner with the Colorado Department of Education and the Denver Broncos Foundation to support the Denver Broncos Attendance Network. We applaud their commitment to advancing a state-wide approach that builds the capacity of districts to adopt effective strategies for improving student attendance and engagement."

To learn more about the Denver Broncos Attendance Network, click here.