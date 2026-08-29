LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings
Aug 28, 2026 at 07:01 PM
The Broncos will host the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. MT for their preseason finale.
Quarterback Bo Nix will likely not appear in Friday's game, but several players will aim to make their mark before the 53-man roster deadline on Sunday.
The Broncos will close the preseason in their all-white uniform combination.
If Nix does not play on Friday, he'll finish the preseason 6-of-9 for 76 yards, a touchdown and a 129.9 passer rating.
The Broncos have signed a pair of players ahead of their preseason finale.
Liberty, a first-year program, started the flag football season by winning its first three games under coach Cody Jamison.
Plus, Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb speaks about O-line consistency and Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Darren Rizzi is encouraged by depth at the returner position.
The Washington State product appeared in 19 total games across the last two United Football League seasons.
"I've still got a long way to go," Coleman said. "I'm still in my first year, so just still being a sponge and still being able to grow and know the areas that I want to grow in. I had one good preseason game, but I'm still chopping wood and trying to be the best teammate I can be."
For the second consecutive year, cornerback Pat Surtain II has earned a spot among the top 10 players in the NFL.