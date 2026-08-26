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Broncos sign T Foster Sarell, DT Israel Antwine

Aug 26, 2026 at 01:39 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed a pair of players ahead of their preseason finale.

Denver signed tackle Foster Sarell and defensive tackle Israel Antwine, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos released safety Taylor Rapp and waived wide receiver Kyre Duplessis in corresponding moves.

Sarell appeared in 41 games for the Chargers over the last four seasons, starting four contests. In 2025, he played 43 percent of the team's offensive snaps across the six games in which he appeared. Sarell signed with the Commanders in March before being released on Tuesday by Washington.

A 6-foot-3, 327-pound player, Antwine has appeared in 20 games for the Houston Gamblers over the last two United Football League seasons. Antwine totaled 32 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack across the two years. Antwine previously spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Antwine is the second former UFL player the Broncos have signed in as many days, as they added defensive end Ron Stone Jr. to their roster on Tuesday.

Rapp signed with the Broncos on Aug. 20, while Duplessis signed with the team on Aug. 7.

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