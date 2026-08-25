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Broncos sign DE Ron Stone Jr.

Aug 25, 2026 at 03:12 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has signed a defender ahead of its final preseason game.

The Broncos signed defensive end Ron Stone Jr., the team announced Tuesday.

Denver waived wide receiver Hakeem Butler in a corresponding move.

Stone has played 19 total games across the last two United Football League seasons. In 2026, the 6-foot-3, 257-pound player recorded 5.5 sacks and five tackles for loss for the Columbus Aviators. A year earlier, he recorded four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 4.0 sacks in 9 games for the Michigan Panthers.

During his collegiate career at Washington State, Stone earned All-Pac 12 honors on three occasions. He finished his career with 200 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and five forced fumbles. Stone competed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2024 before his UFL career began.

Stone will wear No. 53 with the Broncos.

Butler signed with the Broncos in June.

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