Broncos sign WR Hakeem Butler, DB Sean Fresch Jr.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed a pair of players to begin the final week of their offseason program.

Denver signed wide receiver Hakeem Butler and defensive back Sean Fresch Jr., the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos waived cornerback Paul Manning with an injury settlement and waived/injured wide receiver Michael Woods II in corresponding moves.

While playing for the United Football League's St. Louis Battlehawks in 2026, Butler led the league in receiving yards and yards per catch. Butler caught 29 passes for 641 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2026. An Iowa State product, Butler entered the NFL in 2019 as a fourth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals. He has appeared in two career regular-season games, both of which came in 2020 for the Philadelphia Eagles.