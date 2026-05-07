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Broncos TE Justin Joly signs rookie contract

May 07, 2026 at 04:41 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' 2026 fifth-round draft pick has inked his rookie deal.

Tight end Justin Joly signed his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Thursday.

Joly, the 152nd-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is the second Broncos draft pick to sign his rookie contract.

A 2025 first-team All-ACC player, Joly led NC State with 49 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns during his final college season.

"He's a prototype 'move' tight end that can play in multiple spots and has flex," Broncos Director of College Scouting Bryan Chesin said following the draft. "Really fits what we do offensively. … Ideally, he's off the ball, he's moving. He's going to play in the slot. We can do a lot of things alignment-wise with him and variation. What stands out to me is his instincts after, in the middle of the field. He can find space. You can see the former basketball player stand out with him. Really good hands — contested catches. He's strong."

Across four collegiate seasons — two at UConn and two at NC State — Joly totaled 166 receptions for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Earlier Thursday, the Broncos announced safety Miles Scott signed his rookie contract.

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