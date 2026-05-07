Broncos TE Justin Joly signs rookie contract

"He's a prototype 'move' tight end that can play in multiple spots and has flex," Broncos Director of College Scouting Bryan Chesin said following the draft. "Really fits what we do offensively. … Ideally, he's off the ball, he's moving. He's going to play in the slot. We can do a lot of things alignment-wise with him and variation. What stands out to me is his instincts after, in the middle of the field. He can find space. You can see the former basketball player stand out with him. Really good hands — contested catches. He's strong."