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'My heart, my home, my story': All-Pro safety Justin Simmons announces retirement from NFL, reflects on Broncos' tenure

Apr 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

LONE TREE, Colo. — Justin Simmons has plans this fall.

When the stadium lights flicker on and a sea of orange rushes into Empower Field at Mile High for the first time in the 2026 regular season, there's nowhere else No. 31 would rather be.

His presence, in and of itself, will not be anything new. For the better part of a decade, Simmons was a constant on Broncos game days. A team captain and Pro Bowl player, Simmons patrolled the defensive backfield with unmatched consistency.

But this trip to Empower Field at Mile High? This will be different.

Simmons won't head for the Broncos' locker room, won't pull on his shoulder pads, won't run through the tunnel and won't be the one to snag a crucial takeaway.

The four-time All-Pro and three-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, will be part of that raucous crowd — cheering for a team that he once led.

And Simmons, who once spent his Sundays delivering game-winning interceptions, is eager for this next chapter to arrive.

"I can't wait to go to the home opener and be a fan," Simmons told DenverBroncos.com in a recent interview. "I don't want to go sit in a suite. I want to go sit as close as I can, maybe in the lower bowl, and cheer on the team. I've never gotten to do that, as crazy as that sounds. I want to go tailgate; I want to see the crazy Instagram people that have crazy fire trucks and all of those things. I've never gotten to do that, and I've never gotten to experience those types of things.

"I think what I've done in my career and playing, I will always hold near and dear and at a very high place in my chart of life. And I'm also stepping into something that is going to be really new and fresh and awesome. And a lot of that is going to be part of being a fan and fandom and our hometown team in the Denver Broncos. I'm always going to be a Bronco, and I'm always going to be a Broncos fan. They took a chance on me, extended me. This is my home."

From the archive: Our favorite photos from Justin Simmons' Broncos career

In honor of Justin Simmons' retirement from the NFL, relive the two-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro's eight seasons in Denver, including many big plays and impactful moments in the community.

Denver Broncos second round selection Justin Simmons is welcomed by Executive Vice President of Football Operations/ General Manager John Elway int he 2016 NFL Draft at Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colo. April 30, 2016.
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Denver Broncos second round selection Justin Simmons is welcomed by Executive Vice President of Football Operations/ General Manager John Elway int he 2016 NFL Draft at Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colo. April 30, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos second round selection Justin Simmons addresses the media during the 2016 NFL Draft at Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colo. April 30, 2016.
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Denver Broncos second round selection Justin Simmons addresses the media during the 2016 NFL Draft at Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colo. April 30, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Broncos safety Justin Simmons packages food at a rookie community day, which included several stops to serve the Denver-area community. June 6, 2016 (Photos by Aric DiLalla)
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Broncos safety Justin Simmons packages food at a rookie community day, which included several stops to serve the Denver-area community. June 6, 2016 (Photos by Aric DiLalla)

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons runs onto the field before a game against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons runs onto the field before a game against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) sacks San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) sacks San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during fourth quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) leaps over the line in an attempt to block a New Orleans Saints PAT during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) leaps over the line in an attempt to block a New Orleans Saints PAT during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) blocks a New Orleans Saints PAT during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) blocks a New Orleans Saints PAT during fourth quarter action in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31), left, celebrates Denver's win over the New Orleans Saints with Will Parks (34),right, in the locker room in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31), left, celebrates Denver's win over the New Orleans Saints with Will Parks (34),right, in the locker room in the NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. November 13, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a Kansas City Chiefs pass and returns it 38 yards during first quarter action in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. December 25, 2016.
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a Kansas City Chiefs pass and returns it 38 yards during first quarter action in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. December 25, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) leads the huddle in the locker room during post game action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., October 01, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) leads the huddle in the locker room during post game action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., October 01, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) enters the field with a soldier for the Salute to Service recognition during player introductions prior to action against the New England Patriots in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. November 12, 2017.
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) enters the field with a soldier for the Salute to Service recognition during player introductions prior to action against the New England Patriots in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo. November 12, 2017.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Justin Simmons talks with a young boy during a game at the 2018 Hometown Huddle PLAY 60 event at Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on October 8, 2018.
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Justin Simmons talks with a young boy during a game at the 2018 Hometown Huddle PLAY 60 event at Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on October 8, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons visits the Children's Hospital Colorado pediatric oncology floor in Aurora, Colorado, October 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Justin Simmons visits the Children's Hospital Colorado pediatric oncology floor in Aurora, Colorado, October 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Colorado, October 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Colorado, October 18, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Denver Downtown on October 20, 2018.
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Justin Simmons at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Denver Downtown on October 20, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts after an interception during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, October 28, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts after an interception during fourth quarter action of the NFL game against the Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, October 28, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons celebrates a boy's successful throw in a game during a Salute to Service-themed PLAY 60 clinic for children from military families in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on November 13, 2018.
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Justin Simmons celebrates a boy's successful throw in a game during a Salute to Service-themed PLAY 60 clinic for children from military families in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on November 13, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Will Parks, Justin Simmons and Darian Stewart during a visit to Children's Hospital Colorado to distribute Build-A-Bear bears on December 10, 2018.
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Will Parks, Justin Simmons and Darian Stewart during a visit to Children's Hospital Colorado to distribute Build-A-Bear bears on December 10, 2018.

Photo credit: Zach Pereles/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons and his daughter, Laney, during practice on Day 6 of training camp on July 24, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
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Justin Simmons and his daughter, Laney, during practice on Day 6 of training camp on July 24, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus - photographer
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during the NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 29, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during the NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, September 29, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts the ball during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, October 13, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts the ball during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, October 13, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus, gchristus@yahoo.com/Gabriel Christus - photographer
The defense celebrates after Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons' (31) interception during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, October 13, 2019. From left, Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93), defensive end Derek Wolfe (95), cornerback Davontae Harris (27), defensive back Kareem Jackson (22), linebacker Alexander Johnson (45)safety Justin Simmons (31),safety Will Parks (34), safety Trey Marshall (36), nose tackle Shelby Harris (96), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (57) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (98). Photo by Gabriel Christus
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The defense celebrates after Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons' (31) interception during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, October 13, 2019. From left, Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93), defensive end Derek Wolfe (95), cornerback Davontae Harris (27), defensive back Kareem Jackson (22), linebacker Alexander Johnson (45)safety Justin Simmons (31),safety Will Parks (34), safety Trey Marshall (36), nose tackle Shelby Harris (96), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (57) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (98). Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons hugs Bryce, who is fighting cancer, before the Broncos' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 17, 2019. Simmons had been part of a group that gave Bryce tickets and field passes to the game. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
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Justin Simmons hugs Bryce, who is fighting cancer, before the Broncos' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 17, 2019. Simmons had been part of a group that gave Bryce tickets and field passes to the game. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons reacts upon seeing the commemorative jersey made for him as part of a surprise presentation of the Denver Broncos' 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination on November 21, 2019. Several members of the community whom Simmons has impacted surprised him with the nomination after sharing why he had such a great impact on them. (Photo by Jeremy Rincon)
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Justin Simmons reacts upon seeing the commemorative jersey made for him as part of a surprise presentation of the Denver Broncos' 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination on November 21, 2019. Several members of the community whom Simmons has impacted surprised him with the nomination after sharing why he had such a great impact on them. (Photo by Jeremy Rincon)

Photo credit: Jeremy Rincon/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons and his wife, Taryn, with their daughter, Laney, take a group photo as part of a surprise presentation of the Denver Broncos' 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination on November 21, 2019. Several members of the community whom Simmons has impacted surprised him with the nomination after sharing why he had such a great impact on them. (Photo by Jeremy Rincon)
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Justin Simmons and his wife, Taryn, with their daughter, Laney, take a group photo as part of a surprise presentation of the Denver Broncos' 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination on November 21, 2019. Several members of the community whom Simmons has impacted surprised him with the nomination after sharing why he had such a great impact on them. (Photo by Jeremy Rincon)

Photo credit: Jeremy Rincon/DenverBroncos.com
Members of the community who have been impacted by Justin Simmons congratulate Simmons during a surprise presentation of the Denver Broncos' 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination on November 21, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
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Members of the community who have been impacted by Justin Simmons congratulate Simmons during a surprise presentation of the Denver Broncos' 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination on November 21, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates after an interception during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, December 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates after an interception during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, December 15, 2019. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons with representatives from Colorado UpLift during a check presentation to representatives of five Colorado organizations on behalf of the Denver Broncos Social Justice Committee through the team's Social Justice Fund on December 20, 2019 at UCHealth Training Center. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
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Justin Simmons with representatives from Colorado UpLift during a check presentation to representatives of five Colorado organizations on behalf of the Denver Broncos Social Justice Committee through the team's Social Justice Fund on December 20, 2019 at UCHealth Training Center. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons reacts after a big defensive stop during the Broncos' game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
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Justin Simmons reacts after a big defensive stop during the Broncos' game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
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Justin Simmons talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons speaks to the crowd during a protest for racial justice on June 6, 2020 at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado. Denver Broncos coaches and players came out to give their support. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Justin Simmons speaks to the crowd during a protest for racial justice on June 6, 2020 at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado. Denver Broncos coaches and players came out to give their support. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons runs out of the tunnel before the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
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Justin Simmons runs out of the tunnel before the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) carries the ball after a fumble recovery during the NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, October 18, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) carries the ball after a fumble recovery during the NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, October 18, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts the ball during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 01, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts the ball during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 01, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass during the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, November 08, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Safety Justin Simmons (31) walks through the tunnel before an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 22, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Safety Justin Simmons (31) walks through the tunnel before an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 22, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts after a play during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 22, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts after a play during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 22, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 22, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 22, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
A portrait of Justin Simmons, Taryn Simmons and their daughter Laney before a press conference at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, March 22, 2021. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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A portrait of Justin Simmons, Taryn Simmons and their daughter Laney before a press conference at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, March 22, 2021. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons talks with event co-organizer and club member Naja'Ray West at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
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Justin Simmons talks with event co-organizer and club member Naja'Ray West at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) sits on the bench during the NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) sits on the bench during the NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons at an event distributing bicycles from Wishes for Wheels to students at John Amesse Elementary School in Denver, Colorado on September 21, 2021. Broncos coaches and front-office staff built the bikes earlier in the month and players distributed them in honor of late former Broncos coach Greg Knapp. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
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Justin Simmons at an event distributing bicycles from Wishes for Wheels to students at John Amesse Elementary School in Denver, Colorado on September 21, 2021. Broncos coaches and front-office staff built the bikes earlier in the month and players distributed them in honor of late former Broncos coach Greg Knapp. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons meets with the family of Justin Allen Simmons, including mother Christine Robinson, before the Broncos' Week 3 game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 26, 2021. Justin Allen Simmons was an organ donor, and the Broncos safety learned of him because of their shared name. In Justin Allen Simmons' honor, Justin Simmons flew his family to the game and met with them during warmups. (Photo by Sam Weaver)
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Justin Simmons meets with the family of Justin Allen Simmons, including mother Christine Robinson, before the Broncos' Week 3 game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 26, 2021. Justin Allen Simmons was an organ donor, and the Broncos safety learned of him because of their shared name. In Justin Allen Simmons' honor, Justin Simmons flew his family to the game and met with them during warmups. (Photo by Sam Weaver)

Photo credit: Sam Weaver/DenverBroncos.com/Sam Weaver Photography
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) tackles New York Jets tight end Tyler Kroft (81) during the NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) tackles New York Jets tight end Tyler Kroft (81) during the NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
The defense celebrates with safety Justin Simmons (31) after an interception during the NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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The defense celebrates with safety Justin Simmons (31) after an interception during the NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) prior to the NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) prior to the NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) and the defensive backs huddle before the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland , Ohio. Photo by David Dermer
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Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) and the defensive backs huddle before the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland , Ohio. Photo by David Dermer

Photo by David Dermer
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team in Denver on October 31, 2021. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team in Denver on October 31, 2021. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team in Denver on October 31, 2021. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team in Denver on October 31, 2021. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) makes an interception during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) makes an interception during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) carries the ball after an interception during the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) carries the ball after an interception during the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Baron Browning, Pat Surtain II, Jonathon Cooper, Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Stephen Weatherly, Ronald Darby, Shamar Stephen, Bradley Chubb, Shelby Harris and the defense celebrate a fumble recovery at Demaryius Thomas's field memorial during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Baron Browning, Pat Surtain II, Jonathon Cooper, Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Stephen Weatherly, Ronald Darby, Shamar Stephen, Bradley Chubb, Shelby Harris and the defense celebrate a fumble recovery at Demaryius Thomas's field memorial during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons at a RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) session with children at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Denver, Colorado on May 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
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Justin Simmons at a RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) session with children at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Denver, Colorado on May 11, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons holds his youngest daughter Shae at practice on Day 10 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 6, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
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Justin Simmons holds his youngest daughter Shae at practice on Day 10 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 6, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons with 49ers general manager John Lynch during warmups before the Broncos' Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
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Justin Simmons with 49ers general manager John Lynch during warmups before the Broncos' Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts after an interception during an international NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in London. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts after an interception during an international NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in London. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass during an international NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in London. Photo by Joe Toth / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass during an international NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in London. Photo by Joe Toth / Denver Broncos

Photo by Joe Toth / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass during the NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass during the NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons surprised Nashara Ellerbee and Naja'Ray West as the Denver Broncos nominees for NFL Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipients during the 2022 Denver Broncos Inspire Change Summit on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
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Justin Simmons surprised Nashara Ellerbee and Naja'Ray West as the Denver Broncos nominees for NFL Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipients during the 2022 Denver Broncos Inspire Change Summit on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos Justin Simmons (31) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Denver on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
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Denver Broncos Justin Simmons (31) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Denver on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrate with safety Justin Simmons (31) after receiving a game ball for his two interceptions after an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) and linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrate with safety Justin Simmons (31) after receiving a game ball for his two interceptions after an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons with his children during a training camp practice at Centura Health Training Center on July 28, 2023 in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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Justin Simmons with his children during a training camp practice at Centura Health Training Center on July 28, 2023 in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during a girls high school flag football exhibition at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 26, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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Justin Simmons during a girls high school flag football exhibition at Centura Health Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on September 26, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during team and player introductions before the Broncos' Week 5 game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 8, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during team and player introductions before the Broncos' Week 5 game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 8, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) before the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 29, 2023. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) before the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 29, 2023. Photo by Nicole Pennetta / Denver Broncos

Nicole Pennetta/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates his fumble recovery with teammates during the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 29, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates his fumble recovery with teammates during the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 29, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass during the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 29, 2023. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass during the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 29, 2023. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a tipped pass during the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on November 13, 2023. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a tipped pass during the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on November 13, 2023. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) after the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 19, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) after the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 19, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates with Miles the Mascot after the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 31, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates with Miles the Mascot after the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 31, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2023 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2), safety Justin Simmons (31) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
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Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2), safety Justin Simmons (31) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 4, 2024. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
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Simmons became a Bronco exactly a decade ago, as Denver selected the Boston College with the final pick of the third round on April 29, 2016. He arrived to join the defending Super Bowl champions and a personality-filled locker room, learning from the star-studded "No Fly Zone" secondary. He showed his play-making ability early, leaping across the line of scrimmage in New Orleans to block an extra point that Will Parks ran back for a game-winning score. On Christmas Day, in his first true start at safety, Simmons recorded the first of 30 career interceptions with the Broncos.

"If I could go back in time and talk to the young, 2016, third-round draft pick in Justin Simmons, I would tell him, as confidently as I could, look him in the eye and say, 'You got this,'" Simmons said. "Just kind of put my hand on his shoulder, look him in the eye and just say, 'You've got this.' I think those are the words that would've put me at ease and let me know that anything that I'm going to go through or see what's going to happen, I was built for and I will be built for. I think when you're coming into something new, and as intimidating as it was going into the Super Bowl 50 champs and 'No Fly Zone' room, just hearing the words 'You've got this' and 'You're built for this' would've put me at ease and gave me the utmost confidence."

Despite joining a talented group, Simmons quickly proved he belonged. He became a full-time starter beginning in his second season, and he continued to tally interceptions. Simmons would ultimately record multiple interceptions in each of his nine NFL seasons, and he finished with the seventh-most picks in team history. From 2018 to 2023, Simmons recorded at least three interceptions in each of those six seasons, making him the only NFL player to accomplish the feat in that span.

Simmons was also as available as he was talented. From 2018-21, Simmons did not miss a game and played more than 3,200 consecutive snaps from the start of 2018 until the early part of the 2021 season.

Beginning in 2019, Simmons began to receive national recognition for his play. He was named a second-team All-Pro following that season and made his first Pro Bowl a year later. He earned three more second-team All-Pro nods from 2021-23 and added another Pro Bowl selection, identifying himself as a bright spot on a team that faced its share of difficult seasons.

Simmons was named the team's first Demaryius Thomas Team MVP in 2021 and tied for the NFL lead in interceptions in 2022. He recorded game-winning interceptions against the Raiders (2018), Dolphins (2020) and Commanders (2021) — and his interception and ensuing celebration against the Lions in 2021 capped an emotional win just two days after Thomas passed away.

As the three-time captain reflects on his career, though, he acknowledges the lack of team success. Simmons said he wishes he could have led the franchise back to the postseason, and he hopes Broncos Country understands what he gave to try to make that happen.

"I would just love to be remembered as not just a Bronco, but just a man that gave his all to the team, the city," Simmons said. "Even in my letter to Broncos Country when I got let go was, 'I don't live with regrets.' I always tell everyone I walk with a sense of purpose and understanding of everything happens for a reason. And the one thing that I wish I could hit on was just getting back to the postseason.

"There were a lot of positive things that happened individually, but I really hold and carry a lot of that weight as a team leader, as a captain, of not being able to promise that stuff, though. So, I just want to be remembered as someone who gave his all and tried his best."

Simmons embodied that charge, particularly away from the field. The second player in franchise history to be nominated three times for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, Simmons was also the first player to ever earn the nod in back-to-back years. Simmons earned the Broncos' Community Ambassador award on four occasions as he built a close relationship with the Broncos Boys & Girls Club and impacted the community through the Justin Simmons Foundation. A three-time Darrent Williams Good Guy Award winner, Simmons brought that same approach to his conversations with the media.

"Being a Denver Bronco was more than just a team," Simmons said. "It was my heart, my home and my story."

That story now continues, albeit with Simmons in the stands instead of on the field. The longtime Broncos safety, who spent his final season in Atlanta in 2024, remains a fan of the team where he was drafted, where he grew up and where he thrived.

"I'll always be a Denver Bronco," Simmons said.

As Simmons looks ahead to this fall, he offered a message to the same fans that he'll soon be sitting alongside.

"To the best fans in the world and Broncos Country, thank you so much for all your support for both myself and my family," Simmons said. "The years of growing together in eight years in Denver are some of the most-cherished memories that I'll have. … You guys have literally made all of the world of difference for me as a player and I can't thank you enough — you truly are the best fans in the world.

"And this is not a goodbye. I look forward to joining you guys in the stands as we cheer on our team for years and years and years to come."

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