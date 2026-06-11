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Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign Head Coach Sean Payton to new five-year contract through 2030 season

Jun 11, 2026 at 10:56 AM
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Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2025 Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed Head Coach Sean Payton to a new five-year contract through the 2030 season, Owner and CEO Greg Penner announced Thursday.

"Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations," Penner said. "I appreciate the close partnership he shares with George Paton along with the alignment and stability across our football operations.

"We're thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos."

A Super Bowl-winning head coach with 37 years of experience, including 27 seasons at the NFL level, Payton joined the Broncos in 2023 after spending 15 seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-21.

Payton's 194 overall wins (194-118, .622) are the 12th most in NFL history (2nd among active coaches) and include 10 playoff victories with four conference championship game appearances. In the regular season, Payton has earned 184 wins (184-108, .630) to rank 13th in NFL history and is 76 games over .500 for his career to rank ninth in league annals.

MOST REGULAR-SEASON WINS, ACTIVE NFL HEAD COACHES

Rk.CoachWins
1.Andy Reid279
2.Sean Payton184
3.John Harbaugh180
4.Mike McCarthy174
5.Sean McVay92

Leading the Broncos' turnaround since his arrival in 2023, Payton has guided Denver to an average of 11 total wins per year while clinching playoff berths in back-to-back seasons from 2024-25. The Broncos also have totaled the sixth-most regular-season wins in the NFL during that span (32-19 record) and are one-of-eight teams with double-digit wins in each of the last two years.

MOST REGULAR-SEASON WINS, NFL, 2023-25

Rk.TeamWins
1.Buffalo Bills36
Philadelphia Eagles36
Detroit Lions36
4.Baltimore Ravens33
Seattle Seahawks33
6.Denver Broncos32
Houston Texans32
Kansas City Chiefs32
Los Angeles Rams32

With Payton as head coach, the Broncos captured their first AFC West title in 10 years in 2025 after finishing with a 14-3 record in the regular season en route to hosting the AFC Championship Game. Denver also snapped its eight-year playoff drought in 2024 under Payton, earning a wild card berth with a 10-7 mark.

Since 2024, Payton has led the Broncos' offense to NFL top-10 rankings in fewest sacks allowed (1st, 47) and passing touchdowns (8th, 55) while ranking fifth in the AFC in points (24.3) and touchdowns scored (92). Quarterback Bo Nix, who was selected 12th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, became just the third quarterback in league history to win at least 10 games and make the playoffs in each of his first two seasons.

Defensively, the Broncos have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (20.3) in the NFL under Payton, while also ranking second during that span in third down percentage (34.8) and third in red zone percentage (48.8). Denver became just the third team in NFL history to eclipse 60 sacks in consecutive seasons, setting franchise records in 2024 (63) and 2025 (68).

Since joining the Broncos, Payton has coached nine different players to a total of 13 All-Pro selections, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL in that span. All-Pro honors since 2023 include defensive lineman Zach Allen (2 selections), guard Quinn Meinerz (2), wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. (2), cornerback Pat Surtain (2), tackle Garett Bolles (1), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (1), safety Talanoa Hufanga (1), safety Devon Key (1) and safety Justin Simmons (1).

Additionally, Payton has coached eight different Broncos to 12 total Pro Bowl selections, including Surtain (3 selections), Bonitto (2), Mims (2), Allen (1), Bolles (1), Meinerz (1), Simmons (1) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (1).

Surtain became the second player in franchise history to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year after signing a four-year contract extension in 2024. Bonitto earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist status the following year in 2025.

During his 15 seasons as the Saints' head coach, Payton led New Orleans to nine playoff berths, seven NFC South Division titles and a victory in Super Bowl XLIV (2009). The Saints won 10 or more games in nine seasons under Payton, finishing as the NFC's No. 1 seed on two occasions (2009, '18).

Before joining the Saints in 2006, Payton spent three seasons (2003-05) as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach with the Dallas Cowboys and four years with the New York Giants, coaching quarterbacks in 1999 before serving as offensive coordinator from 2000-02. He began his NFL coaching career as quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1997-98 following nine seasons at the collegiate level.

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