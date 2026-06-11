Broncos sign Head Coach Sean Payton to new five-year contract through 2030 season

With Payton as head coach, the Broncos captured their first AFC West title in 10 years in 2025 after finishing with a 14-3 record in the regular season en route to hosting the AFC Championship Game. Denver also snapped its eight-year playoff drought in 2024 under Payton, earning a wild card berth with a 10-7 mark.

Since 2024, Payton has led the Broncos' offense to NFL top-10 rankings in fewest sacks allowed (1st, 47) and passing touchdowns (8th, 55) while ranking fifth in the AFC in points (24.3) and touchdowns scored (92). Quarterback Bo Nix, who was selected 12th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, became just the third quarterback in league history to win at least 10 games and make the playoffs in each of his first two seasons.

Defensively, the Broncos have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (20.3) in the NFL under Payton, while also ranking second during that span in third down percentage (34.8) and third in red zone percentage (48.8). Denver became just the third team in NFL history to eclipse 60 sacks in consecutive seasons, setting franchise records in 2024 (63) and 2025 (68).

Since joining the Broncos, Payton has coached nine different players to a total of 13 All-Pro selections, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL in that span. All-Pro honors since 2023 include defensive lineman Zach Allen (2 selections), guard Quinn Meinerz (2), wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. (2), cornerback Pat Surtain (2), tackle Garett Bolles (1), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (1), safety Talanoa Hufanga (1), safety Devon Key (1) and safety Justin Simmons (1).

Additionally, Payton has coached eight different Broncos to 12 total Pro Bowl selections, including Surtain (3 selections), Bonitto (2), Mims (2), Allen (1), Bolles (1), Meinerz (1), Simmons (1) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (1).

Surtain became the second player in franchise history to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year after signing a four-year contract extension in 2024. Bonitto earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist status the following year in 2025.

During his 15 seasons as the Saints' head coach, Payton led New Orleans to nine playoff berths, seven NFC South Division titles and a victory in Super Bowl XLIV (2009). The Saints won 10 or more games in nine seasons under Payton, finishing as the NFC's No. 1 seed on two occasions (2009, '18).