Broncos Camp Preview: Who will step up along the Broncos' defensive line in 2026?

Broncos Training Camp powered by Ford is just over a week away, and we're continuing our annual position-by-position look at the Broncos' roster.

In this edition, we're focusing on the defensive line, where the Broncos will feature a new starter along its defensive front.

TOP STORYLINE

Who will step into the starting lineup?

After a pair of seasons in Denver, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers departed the Broncos in free agency and signed with the Tennessee Titans. Now, Denver will be tasked with replacing the 15-game starter along a defensive line that helped fuel the league's second-ranked total defense and rushing defense.

The Broncos, though, seem prepared to meet the moment. Denver traded up to select LSU defensive end Sai'vion Jones in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Broncos then added defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim with their first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft. Former fourth-round pick Eyioma Uwazurike also returns after setting career-highs in every statistical category in 2025. Uwazurike appeared in 17 games, recording 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

Jones, Onyedim, Uwazurike, Jordan Jackson and Matt Henningsen figure to be among the players competing for a role, and Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said young players earning an elevated role is the Broncos' intended path this summer.

"We've drafted to that position fairly well, so we've got young guys that we expect to step up and play," Joseph said in June. "That's their job. That's why we drafted those guys."

Joseph indicated the Broncos could fill the role through multiple contributors, including having one player work on first and second down while another handles the third-down efforts.

"We have options there," Joseph said. "We've drafted this position to replace those veteran guys who have moved on."

STAT TO KNOW

1-of-2.

An impact player since arriving in Denver in 2023, defensive end Zach Allen received well-deserved recognition as he earned his first Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections for his 2025 campaign. Allen led the NFL in quarterback hits with 47, and his 73 quarterback pressures were the most among all interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

In 2025, Allen joined three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt as the only players since 2006 with at least 40 quarterback hits in back-to-back seasons.

"I was with Zach from his rookie year to now, and he's gotten bigger and stronger over time," Joseph said in June. "He's played the run game better. His rush I.Q. has gotten better. [He's] just improving. That's the toughest thing for players when they have success. Can they go back to the drawing board and improve? Again, that's human nature. 'Hey man, I'm already a Pro Bowler. What's next?' But you have to improve. If you're not improving in this league, people are going to catch you. Even defensively, we have to improve in all areas to be the same we were last year."