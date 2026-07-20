Broncos Camp Preview: OLB Nik Bonitto leads Denver's pass rushers, ILB Justin Strnad set to embrace an elevated role

Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford begins later this month, and we're taking our annual position-by-position look at the Broncos' roster.
We continue with the linebacker position, highlighted by two-time Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto.
TOP STORYLINE
Can Denver's pass rushers make it three in a row?
After leading the league in sacks for two consecutive seasons, the Broncos will look to wreak havoc again in 2026.
Denver posted a franchise-record 68 sacks in 2025 just a year after the team's record-breaking 63-sack season. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto has led the team in each of the last two seasons, and in 2025, he paced a group of five linebackers — consisting of Jonathon Cooper, Justin Strnad, Dondrea Tillman and Jonah Elliss —that each recorded multiple sacks.
Seventeen different Broncos recorded at least half a sack a year ago, and Denver's linebackers accounted for more than half of the team's total quarterback takedowns.
The most dominant team performance of the year came during a low-scoring Week 6 battle against the Jets. The Broncos' nine sacks in the win were the most by the franchise in a single game since 1996 and the most of any team in a game in London.
With several disruptive playmakers set to return, and a high defensive standard established in Denver, the Broncos should aim for a repeat performance in 2026.
"I feel like the continuity that we've had has helped over the last couple of years," Bonitto said in May. "[It's] why we've been able to have a really good defense the last couple of years."
PLAYER TO WATCH
ILB Justin Strnad
Entering his seventh season in Denver, Strnad is set to embrace his biggest role yet.
After appearing in 83 games with 21 starts since 2021, the 2020 fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest is expected to start alongside eighth-year veteran Alex Singleton. Strnad has earned a critical role in the Broncos' rotation over the last two seasons, making eight starts in both 2024 and 2025. Last year, he recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.
"It's the essence of our league," Head Coach Sean Payton said in June of Strnad's progression. "From a coaching perspective, never to set a label, maybe, on someone. You're always looking to see what he can do. What's the ceiling? Our job is trying to get them to touch the ceiling if we can. Sometimes we have to condition ourselves to think outside the box, too. He's done that for us."
Singleton's production in 2025 is also worth noting, as the Montana State product posted the most tackles on the team for the third time during his first four seasons in Denver. The Broncos re-signed both Singleton and Strnad in March, and the duo is now entering their fifth season together with the team.
"Now, [Strnad] doesn't have to think, he just gets to play football," Singleton said in May. "That's what we all want to do. When you get to do that, your best foot goes forward. So, I'm just really excited for him. I can't wait."
Strnad, who has recorded 131 total tackles over the last two seasons, also recorded the first takeaway of his career in 2025: a crucial fourth-quarter interception of quarterback Jaxson Dart in Denver's comeback win over the Giants.
"He's earned the right to have a chance to start," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said in June. "I mean, he played well for us two years ago, last year he played really well for us. So, it's his turn. He was drafted to do that, and he's ready for it."
STAT TO KNOW
27.5
Over the last two seasons, Bonitto has emerged as one of the league's premier pass rushers. The two-time Pro Bowler has recorded 27.5 sacks since 2024, which ranks second among all NFL players in that time span. The only player with more sacks over the last two seasons is Myles Garrett, the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Bonitto recorded six multi-sack games in 2025, a total that tied for the most in the league. The Oklahoma product has also recorded the second most career sacks among players in his draft class, trailing only Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson.
"I learned a lot of lessons, I feel like, last year," Bonitto said in May. "Just as far as battling through injuries, being able to see what it's like to have a protection plan around me and how to work through those things and continue to find ways to make plays. And, also helping other guys make plays while we're at it, while we're commanding those chips and double teams."
… AND ONE MORE THING
Don't forget about one of the newest members of the group: inside linebacker Red Murdock. Deemed this year's Mr. Irrelevant after being selected by the Broncos with the final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Buffalo product earned second-team All-American honors after a 2025 season in which he recorded 142 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and six forced fumbles. Murdock also earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2024 and 2025.
Perhaps most notable, though, is Murdock's proven ability to generate turnovers. Murdock led the FBS with seven forced fumbles in 2024, and his 17 career forced fumbles broke the NCAA record previously held by Buffalo's Khalil Mack.
Although the Broncos ranked near the top of the league in several defensive categories in 2025, Payton and Joseph have spoken about there being room for improvement when it comes to the turnover margin.
"As strong as we were in the sack, no sack, offensive and defensive statistics, that's an area where we feel like there's progress to be made," Payton said in June.
Throughout training camp, it will be worth keeping an eye on the turnover-focused rookie.
"He's a tackling machine," General Manager George Paton said following the draft. "… If you look at his career and all the forced fumbles he had. Just a nose for the ball, relentless motor. [We] think he could be a good special teamer. Great makeup."