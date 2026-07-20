Broncos Camp Preview: OLB Nik Bonitto leads Denver's pass rushers, ILB Justin Strnad set to embrace an elevated role

Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford begins later this month, and we're taking our annual position-by-position look at the Broncos' roster.

We continue with the linebacker position, highlighted by two-time Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto.

TOP STORYLINE

Can Denver's pass rushers make it three in a row?

After leading the league in sacks for two consecutive seasons, the Broncos will look to wreak havoc again in 2026.

Denver posted a franchise-record 68 sacks in 2025 just a year after the team's record-breaking 63-sack season. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto has led the team in each of the last two seasons, and in 2025, he paced a group of five linebackers — consisting of Jonathon Cooper, Justin Strnad, Dondrea Tillman and Jonah Elliss —that each recorded multiple sacks.

Seventeen different Broncos recorded at least half a sack a year ago, and Denver's linebackers accounted for more than half of the team's total quarterback takedowns.

The most dominant team performance of the year came during a low-scoring Week 6 battle against the Jets. The Broncos' nine sacks in the win were the most by the franchise in a single game since 1996 and the most of any team in a game in London.

With several disruptive playmakers set to return, and a high defensive standard established in Denver, the Broncos should aim for a repeat performance in 2026.

"I feel like the continuity that we've had has helped over the last couple of years," Bonitto said in May. "[It's] why we've been able to have a really good defense the last couple of years."

PLAYER TO WATCH

ILB Justin Strnad

Entering his seventh season in Denver, Strnad is set to embrace his biggest role yet.

After appearing in 83 games with 21 starts since 2021, the 2020 fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest is expected to start alongside eighth-year veteran Alex Singleton. Strnad has earned a critical role in the Broncos' rotation over the last two seasons, making eight starts in both 2024 and 2025. Last year, he recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

"It's the essence of our league," Head Coach Sean Payton said in June of Strnad's progression. "From a coaching perspective, never to set a label, maybe, on someone. You're always looking to see what he can do. What's the ceiling? Our job is trying to get them to touch the ceiling if we can. Sometimes we have to condition ourselves to think outside the box, too. He's done that for us."

Singleton's production in 2025 is also worth noting, as the Montana State product posted the most tackles on the team for the third time during his first four seasons in Denver. The Broncos re-signed both Singleton and Strnad in March, and the duo is now entering their fifth season together with the team.

"Now, [Strnad] doesn't have to think, he just gets to play football," Singleton said in May. "That's what we all want to do. When you get to do that, your best foot goes forward. So, I'm just really excited for him. I can't wait."

Strnad, who has recorded 131 total tackles over the last two seasons, also recorded the first takeaway of his career in 2025: a crucial fourth-quarter interception of quarterback Jaxson Dart in Denver's comeback win over the Giants.