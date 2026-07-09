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DL Zach Allen voted No. 73 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

Jul 09, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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Gabriel Christus/2025 Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For a second consecutive season, Zach Allen has been recognized by his peers.

The Broncos' All-Pro defensive lineman earned the No. 73 spot on the NFL Top 100, the NFL announced Thursday.

The ranking is the highest of Allen's career, as he snagged the 90th-overall spot on the 2025 list.

Allen followed a standout 2024 season, which earned him his first NFL Top 100 nod, with an even better outing in 2025. Allen earned his first career first-team All-Pro honors and Pro Bowl nod as he notched 38 tackles, seven sacks, six passes defensed and a league-high 47 quarterback hits. His 73 quarterback pressures were the most among all interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

He also became just the second player since 2006 to record at least 40 quarterback hits in back-to-back seasons, joining J.J. Watt.

Allen is the first Broncos player to be named to this year's iteration of the NFL Top 100, which will be revealed ahead of the 2026 regular season.

The NFL Top 100 list is voted on by current NFL players and is in its 16th year of existence.

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