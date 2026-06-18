Broncos sign DB Blake Cotton, T Reid Holskey

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following the conclusion of the Broncos' offseason program, the team has signed a pair of players to its roster.

Denver signed defensive back Blake Cotton and tackle Reid Holskey, the team announced Thursday.

The Broncos waived cornerback Ahmari Harvey and guard Nash Jones in corresponding moves.

Cotton appeared in all 13 games and logged eight starts during his lone season with the Utah Utes in 2025. He totaled 30 tackles and two tackles for loss, and his seven passes defensed ranked second on the team. Prior to Utah, Cotton spent three seasons at UC Davis, appearing in 30 games with 10 starts and totaling 49 tackles and nine passes defensed.