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Broncos RB Jonah Coleman signs rookie contract

May 20, 2026 at 09:18 AM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the Broncos' fourth-round draft picks has put pen to paper.

Running back Jonah Coleman signed his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Coleman, the 108th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is the fifth Broncos draft pick to sign his rookie deal.

A two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection, Coleman led Washington with 758 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns last season. He was a finalist for the 2025 Paul Hornung Award, which is presented to the nation's most versatile player. Coleman also led the Huskies with 1,053 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2024.

"I think the thing I would say is, he's very physical," Head Coach Sean Payton said following the draft. "He can play on third down. … His frame is such, when you see him, that he does a really good job in blocking pressure looks. He's smart, he's tough. There was a lot to like with him."

Across four collegiate seasons — two at Arizona and two at Washington — Coleman recorded 34 rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Tight end Justin Joly, safety Miles Scott, tight end Dallen Bentley and inside linebacker Red Murdock previously signed their rookie contracts.

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