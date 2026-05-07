Broncos S Miles Scott signs rookie contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the Broncos' seventh-round draft picks has signed his first NFL deal.

Safety Miles Scott signed his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Thursday.

Scott, the 246th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is the first Broncos draft selection to put pen to paper.

The Illinois product, who began his college career as a wide receiver, appeared in 55 games with 37 starts over five seasons. Scott was a two-time collegiate captain and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025 after recording seven pass defenses, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and a sack.

"[He is] very physical for a former receiver and [has] instincts for a guy who hasn't played all that long," General Manager George Paton said following the draft. "We thought he had really good anticipation and instincts, and thus he had the interceptions. I think he fits in with our group and what we look for in safeties."