'There was a lot to like with him': Broncos detail why fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman stood out at running back

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Head Coach Sean Payton was looking for the right fit.

And in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, he believes he found it with new Broncos running back Jonah Coleman.

"We're not trying to get too cute here," Payton said. "We're trying to find — who's the best runner, and does it fit us? We felt strongly it did with him."

Described by Payton as a "physical runner," Coleman's play style has drawn comparisons to that of Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins. The two time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection will now have the opportunity to play with and learn from both Dobbins and second-year back RJ Harvey in Denver.

"You ultimately have a three-headed monster in the run game," Coleman said Saturday of joining the duo. "I believe that's where it starts, in the trenches."

Payton said the decision to select Coleman, though, was not determined by an attempt to foreshadow how the three running backs might complement one another. Rather, the priority was on identifying the best runner available. After bringing Coleman in for a visit and reviewing what Payton described as "the tale of the tape," the 22-year-old emerged as the top option at pick No. 108.

"He can play on third down," Payton said. "Normally, you have to project that. A lot of these guys, in college, maybe the protection plan's different or limited. So, you have to develop that and that's fine. But his frame is such when you see him, that he does a really good job in blocking pressure looks. He's smart, he's tough. There was a lot to like with him."

Over four collegiate seasons – first at Arizona before finishing his career at Washington – Coleman averaged 5.5 yards per carry. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in 2024 and totaled 25 touchdowns over two seasons with the Huskies.

And while Payton said that ball security wasn't necessarily a deciding factor during the evaluation process, it certainly helped Coleman's case; the running back lost just a single fumble over the course of his college career.

"It takes an athlete who's talented, and you also see how they're being coached," Payton said. "So, it's that combination. It certainly makes the decision easier, if they're not having trouble with it."

For Coleman, who said he always knew he was "meant to be a Denver Bronco," the feeling of finding the right fit during the draft process was mutual.