 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos' 2026 AFC West slate features prime-time season opener vs. Chiefs, regular-season finale at home

May 18, 2026 at 04:33 PM
Author Image
Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

260518_AFC2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In 2026, the Broncos' quest to defend the AFC West begins with a prime-time showdown on the road.

After ending the Chiefs' nine-year run atop the division in 2025, Denver will open its season with a "Monday Night Football" matchup in Kansas City. The game will mark the first time the Broncos have ever opened their season on the road against the Chiefs, and it will also be the first time since 2022 that Denver will begin its season in prime time. The Broncos will aim to secure their first Week 1 road win since 2021.

In addition to the Week 1 matchup, the Broncos are set to host Kansas City in Week 8 (Sunday, Nov. 1, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS). Denver has won the last three meetings between the two teams at Empower Field at Mile High.

In Week 5, Denver will travel west to face the Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, Oct. 11, 2:05 p.m. MT, CBS) and aim to secure the team's first win at SoFi Stadium since 2023. The matchup with Los Angeles comes during a tough opening stretch; not only will the game represent the fourth consecutive contest against a 2025 playoff team, but a short week capped by a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Seattle Seahawks will follow.

Denver will not see the Chargers again until the team's regular-season finale. After hosting the Chargers in Week 18 of 2025, the matchup will mark the first time since 2019 and 2020 that the Broncos will end the regular season against the same opponent in consecutive seasons. Like all games in the final weekend of the season, the matchup has yet to be scheduled.

Denver will not get its first look at the Klint Kubiak-led Raiders until after the team's Week 10 bye. Las Vegas — which selected quarterback Fernando Mendoza first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft — will travel to Empower Field at Mile High in Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 22, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS). The Broncos, who have swept the Raiders in each of the last two seasons, will then travel to Las Vegas in Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 20, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS).

The Broncos posted a 5-1 AFC West record — highlighted by the team's first sweep of the Chiefs since 2014 — in 2025.

For a complete list of AFC West games, see below:

Week 1: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Sept. 14 , 6:15 p.m. MT, ESPN/ABC

Week 5: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2:05 p.m. MT, CBS

Week 8: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS

Week 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS

Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS

Week 18: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 9 OR Sunday, Jan. 10 (date and time TBD)

Related Content

news

Broncos name Dan Lolli as general manager of Empower Field at Mile High

Lolli joins the Broncos with 18 years of experience in Major League Soccer, overseeing stadium operations for three different MLS clubs and most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer for Sporting Kansas City from 2022-26.

news

The top 5 most-compelling matchups on the Broncos' 2026 schedule

From holiday matchups to a prime-time showdown against the defending Super Bowl champions, there are several games to circle on the Broncos' 2026 schedule.

news

'Thursday Night Football' vs. Seahawks, Christmas Day vs. Bills highlight Broncos' standalone matchups in 2026

The Broncos' 2026 schedules features three prime-time games and two holiday matchups.

news

Broncos announce 2026 preseason schedule

Alongside the release of the Broncos' 2026 regular-season schedule, the team's preseason opponents are also set.

news

Broncos announce 2026 schedule, featuring holiday matchups and bookend stretches vs. playoff teams

The Broncos' 2026 schedule was announced Thursday, and the reigning AFC West champions will face five of last year's playoff teams in the first six weeks of the season. Denver will then close the year with three consecutive games against 2025 playoff teams, including a pair of playoff rematches.

news

Mile High Morning: OLB Nik Bonitto excited for 'great matchup' against Chiefs in Week 1

"Obviously, it's a divisional matchup and we get that in Week 1, so [there's] going to be a lot of excitement around the game, for sure," outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said.

news

Broncos sign CB Paul Manning, WR Michael Woods II

Following rookie minicamp, Denver has signed a pair of tryout players to its roster.

news

Broncos to visit Kansas City Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football' to open 2026 season

The matchup will feature the two franchises who have won the last 16 combined AFC West titles.

news

Broncos nominated for 8 Hashtag Sports Awards

Fans can vote for the Broncos until May 25.

news

Broncos mourn passing of Ring of Fame QB Craig Morton

Former quarterback Craig Morton, who led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance, passed away on May 9, his family confirmed.

news

Predicting the Broncos' 2026 schedule

We're just a few days away from the Broncos' schedule being officially announced.

Advertising