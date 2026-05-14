Broncos announce 2026 schedule, featuring holiday matchups and bookend stretches vs. playoff teams

Denver's other matchup against the Chargers comes in Week 5, while the Broncos will play both of their games against the Chiefs in the first eight weeks of the year. The Broncos return from their Week 10 bye to face the Raiders for the first time in Week 11 in Denver (Sunday, Nov. 22, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS) and then travel to Las Vegas in Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 20, 1:25 p.m. PT, CBS). The Broncos are 17-5 in home games after the bye, including a 2024 win against the Colts. Denver is 3-0 after the bye in Payton's tenure.

The Broncos' Week 10 bye comes in the earliest slot for the team since 2023. Ahead of the bye, the Broncos will play another 2025 playoff team in the reigning NFC South champion Panthers (Sunday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Broncos have won 12 of their last 17 games before the bye, including all three in Payton's tenure.

Denver does not play three consecutive road games during the team's 2026 slate, but the Broncos will play three of four on the road from Weeks 4-7 (at 49ers, at Chargers, vs. Seahawks, at Cardinals) and four of six away from home in Weeks 12-17 (at Steelers, vs. Dolphins, at Jets, at Raiders, vs. Bills, at Patriots). The Broncos play back-to-back road games just twice, but they also do not play back-to-back home games after Weeks 2 and 3.

Denver's opponents were previously announced, as the team was slated to face each team from the NFC West and AFC East. The Broncos will also play last year's first-place finisher from the NFC South, AFC North and AFC South. The rest of the Broncos' schedule is comprised of six games against AFC West foes. Denver's 2026 slate includes 10 total games against last year's playoff teams.

In addition to the regular-season slate, the Broncos' preseason opponents were also announced. Denver will open the preseason on the road against the Falcons (Friday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. ET) before hosting the Green Bay Packers (Aug. 20-23) and Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 27-30). Preseason games with air locally on 9NEWS. All preseason and regular-season games will also be broadcast by KOA, the team's flagship radio station.