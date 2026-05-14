Broncos announce 2026 schedule, featuring holiday matchups and bookend stretches vs. playoff teams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' 2026 schedule will begin and end with a series of tests against 2025 playoff teams.
The Broncos' 2026 schedule was announced Thursday, and the reigning AFC West champions will face five of last year's playoff teams in the first six weeks of the season. Denver will then close the year with three consecutive games against 2025 playoff teams, including a pair of playoff rematches.
In the opening stretch of the season, the Broncos will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 2) and Los Angeles Rams (Week 3), visit the San Francisco 49ers (Week 4) and Los Angeles Chargers (Week 5) and welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks to Denver (Week 6).
Denver's only game in the first six weeks that does not come against one of last year's playoff qualifiers is the Broncos' "Monday Night Football" opener in Kansas City against the Chiefs. The Broncos are 3-0 on "Monday Night Football" since the start of Head Coach Sean Payton's tenure in 2023.
The Broncos hold the highest winning percentage in season openers in the NFL, dating back to 1960. They will open on the road against the Chiefs for the first time in franchise history, and they'll begin their season in prime time for the first time since 2022.
The Broncos' season opener is one of three prime-time games the team will play in the first six weeks of the season, as Denver will host the Rams on "Sunday Night Football" on Sept. 27 and the Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" on Oct. 15. The Broncos have hosted just one "Sunday Night Football" and one "Thursday Night Football" game in Payton's tenure. Denver defeated the Vikings on "Sunday Night Football" in 2023 and the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football" in 2025.
Denver is currently slated to play two other games in standalone broadcast windows during the 2026 season, as the Broncos will travel to face the reigning AFC North champion Steelers on Black Friday (Week 12, Friday, Nov. 27, 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video) and host the Bills on Christmas Day in a rematch of last year's Divisional Round playoff game (Week 16, Friday, Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. MT, Netflix). The Broncos have never before played on Black Friday, while they hold a 3-2 record on Christmas Day — including last year's win over the Chiefs.
The Broncos' matchup against the Bills kicks off the aforementioned three-game stretch to end the year against 2025 playoff qualifiers. Following Week 16, the Broncos will visit the Patriots in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game (Saturday, Jan. 2 or Saturday, Jan. 3, time & network TBD) and welcome the Chargers to end the regular season (Saturday, Jan. 9 or Sunday, Jan. 10, time & network TBD). The season finale will mark the first time since 2019 and 2020 that the Broncos end the regular season against the same opponent in consecutive seasons.
Denver's other matchup against the Chargers comes in Week 5, while the Broncos will play both of their games against the Chiefs in the first eight weeks of the year. The Broncos return from their Week 10 bye to face the Raiders for the first time in Week 11 in Denver (Sunday, Nov. 22, 2:25 p.m. MT, CBS) and then travel to Las Vegas in Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 20, 1:25 p.m. PT, CBS). The Broncos are 17-5 in home games after the bye, including a 2024 win against the Colts. Denver is 3-0 after the bye in Payton's tenure.
The Broncos' Week 10 bye comes in the earliest slot for the team since 2023. Ahead of the bye, the Broncos will play another 2025 playoff team in the reigning NFC South champion Panthers (Sunday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Broncos have won 12 of their last 17 games before the bye, including all three in Payton's tenure.
Denver does not play three consecutive road games during the team's 2026 slate, but the Broncos will play three of four on the road from Weeks 4-7 (at 49ers, at Chargers, vs. Seahawks, at Cardinals) and four of six away from home in Weeks 12-17 (at Steelers, vs. Dolphins, at Jets, at Raiders, vs. Bills, at Patriots). The Broncos play back-to-back road games just twice, but they also do not play back-to-back home games after Weeks 2 and 3.
Denver's opponents were previously announced, as the team was slated to face each team from the NFC West and AFC East. The Broncos will also play last year's first-place finisher from the NFC South, AFC North and AFC South. The rest of the Broncos' schedule is comprised of six games against AFC West foes. Denver's 2026 slate includes 10 total games against last year's playoff teams.
In addition to the regular-season slate, the Broncos' preseason opponents were also announced. Denver will open the preseason on the road against the Falcons (Friday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m. ET) before hosting the Green Bay Packers (Aug. 20-23) and Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 27-30). Preseason games with air locally on 9NEWS. All preseason and regular-season games will also be broadcast by KOA, the team's flagship radio station.
Limited single-game tickets are on sale now for the Broncos' 2026 season! Click here for more information.