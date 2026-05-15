The top 5 most-compelling matchups on the Broncos' 2026 schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' 2026 schedule is officially here, and there's plenty to be excited about.

Denver will play five games in standalone windows this season, including three prime-time games and a pair of holiday matchups. Then there are the rematches from a year ago, a series of key division games and more.

Simply put, it wasn't easy this year to create a list of the five most-compelling matchups.

The Broncos' first home "Sunday Night Football" game since 2023 and the franchise's first Black Friday game should both be compelling games, but even those matchups fell just short of this ranking.

With that in mind, let's get to this year's list:

5. Broncos vs. Jaguars, Week 2

Denver's home opener will feature a pair of 2025 division winners, as the Broncos will welcome the Jaguars for an early season matchup. The two AFC contenders squared off late last year, which resulted in the Jaguars snapping the Broncos' 11-game win streak and 12-game home winning streak. In the Broncos' first game back at home, they'll get a chance to bounce back with a win. Both teams figure to be in the mix in the AFC again, and this matchup could wind up being critical. It's impossible to predict how the season will turn out, but earning a head-to-head tiebreak in this Week 2 game could pay dividends when the playoff race heats up.

4. Broncos at Patriots, Week 17

This AFC Championship Game rematch will offer the Broncos a chance to answer after a tough loss in the conference title game. The matchup should feature two of the league's best young quarterbacks battling head to head, as Bo Nix and Drake Maye lead their respective teams. The Broncos' first trip to Foxborough since 2020 will be a stiff test, and it could be another game that helps determine the seeding in the AFC playoff race. Given the timing of the game, it's also impossible to rule out the possibility of winter weather again playing a role.

3. Broncos at Chiefs, Week 1 - "Monday Night Football"