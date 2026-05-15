The top 5 most-compelling matchups on the Broncos' 2026 schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' 2026 schedule is officially here, and there's plenty to be excited about.
Denver will play five games in standalone windows this season, including three prime-time games and a pair of holiday matchups. Then there are the rematches from a year ago, a series of key division games and more.
Simply put, it wasn't easy this year to create a list of the five most-compelling matchups.
The Broncos' first home "Sunday Night Football" game since 2023 and the franchise's first Black Friday game should both be compelling games, but even those matchups fell just short of this ranking.
With that in mind, let's get to this year's list:
5. Broncos vs. Jaguars, Week 2
Denver's home opener will feature a pair of 2025 division winners, as the Broncos will welcome the Jaguars for an early season matchup. The two AFC contenders squared off late last year, which resulted in the Jaguars snapping the Broncos' 11-game win streak and 12-game home winning streak. In the Broncos' first game back at home, they'll get a chance to bounce back with a win. Both teams figure to be in the mix in the AFC again, and this matchup could wind up being critical. It's impossible to predict how the season will turn out, but earning a head-to-head tiebreak in this Week 2 game could pay dividends when the playoff race heats up.
4. Broncos at Patriots, Week 17
This AFC Championship Game rematch will offer the Broncos a chance to answer after a tough loss in the conference title game. The matchup should feature two of the league's best young quarterbacks battling head to head, as Bo Nix and Drake Maye lead their respective teams. The Broncos' first trip to Foxborough since 2020 will be a stiff test, and it could be another game that helps determine the seeding in the AFC playoff race. Given the timing of the game, it's also impossible to rule out the possibility of winter weather again playing a role.
3. Broncos at Chiefs, Week 1 - "Monday Night Football"
There are so many good storylines in this one. It will be Bo Nix's first game back after his season-ending ankle injury, and Patrick Mahomes could also make his return after tearing his ACL. Jaylen Waddle will make his Broncos debut, while Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb will call plays for the first time in the regular season against the Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo. The Broncos wrested away the division from the Chiefs in 2025 for the first time since 2015, and this Week 1 matchup could help the Broncos set the tone early in the new season.
2. Broncos vs. Seahawks, Week 6 - "Thursday Night Football"
Denver's prime-time matchup against the Seahawks caps a wild stretch in which the Broncos play five consecutive games against 2025 playoff teams. The Broncos will be in prime time on three occasions in the first six weeks of the season, and this may be the best of the bunch. Denver was a game away from facing Seattle in Super Bowl LX, and this matchup will provide an opportunity to battle against the defending champs. The last time the Broncos played the Seahawks, Nix was making his first career NFL start. This game will offer the chance to show how far the Broncos have come — and to make a statement in prime time.
1. Broncos vs. Bills, Week 16
It was genuinely difficult to put this list together, given the number of compelling matchups on the Broncos' schedule. Even after coming up with the five matchups, it was tough to create the final ranking. This game was the exception. From the moment I saw the schedule, this game rose to the top. No matter when they played this AFC Divisional Round rematch, it would've been a great game. Nix and Josh Allen helped deliver one of the most thrilling playoff games of last season — and it heartbreakingly turned out to be Nix's final game of the year. There's no telling how many times Nix's late touchdown to Marvin Mims Jr. or Ja'Quan McMillian's unbelievable interception will be replayed in the lead-up to this game. Playing this game on Christmas only adds to the allure. Plus, it's entirely possible this game is just a precursor to a third consecutive playoff matchup between the two teams. This Christmas Day showdown could decide if that game is in the Mile High City or western New York.
[Note: The above rankings are the opinion of the author.]