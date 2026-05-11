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Mile High Morning: Katina Smith, mother of late Demaryius Thomas, reflects on son's impact in ESPN Mother's Day feature

May 11, 2026 at 11:01 AM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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The Lead

Just 240 players have scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

During Super Bowl XLVIII, the late Demaryius Thomas became one of those players. And despite the Broncos' loss to the Seahawks in that game, the moment is one that not only allowed Thomas to join an elite group, but also created a lasting memory for his mother, Katina Smith.

Smith recently reflected on the unique moment in a Mother's Day episode of 'I scored a touchdown,' an ESPN series spotlighting 61 Super Bowl touchdowns in the lead up to Super Bowl LXI.

In the feature, Smith detailed the strong bond she shared with her son throughout his life and football career despite spending a large amount of that time in prison.

"It caused a little separation in our relationship, because I wasn't there for pivotal moments for him," Smith recalled in the episode. "I was incarcerated, but I'd still call."

Smith showcased her support for Thomas and the Broncos in the lead-up to the championship, sharing emotional phone calls with her son before and after games and even throwing a Super Bowl party.

"We had the words 'Denver Broncos' on the wall," Smith recalled. "We had Demaryius' number on the wall. … It was exciting because everybody was cheering along with me."

Smith fondly recalled the moment Thomas caught the lone touchdown of the game, a 14-yard pass from quarterback Peyton Manning in the third quarter.

"As soon as he did, I fell to the floor, I jumped up and down," she said. "… I was very proud of all of the accomplishments he had made, even with me behind bars."

Despite challenging circumstances, the bond between mother and son never faltered — and Thomas' Super Bowl touchdown will forever remain a memorable chapter of their shared story.

"It means the world to me," Smith said of the touchdown. "It means the world to my family. And that just goes to show just how special he truly is. Just because something bad happened in his life, he utilized that to turn it into something good, something positive. I pray that the love he had for others will continue on."

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