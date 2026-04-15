Mile High Morning: Bo Nix pens letter to newborn daughter on perspective, overcoming adversity

The Lead

In the aftermath of the Broncos' run to the AFC Championship Game, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy, welcomed a baby girl into their lives. On Wednesday, Nix penned a letter to his newborn daughter, Riley, about the struggles he endured after suffering a season-ending ankle injury — and the unexpected lessons he learned during a difficult time.

"Our season didn't end the way I thought it would," Nix wrote in The Players' Tribune piece. "I broke my ankle one step away from the Super Bowl. It hurt. Bad. Not just physically. It hurt because I love playing the game with my teammates. It hurt because we've built something really special. It hurt because when you're that close to something you've dreamed about your whole life, you don't want it taken out of your hands."

Nix's injury in Denver's Divisional Round win over the Bills wasn't the first time he faced adversity. In the letter, he detailed some of the challenges his family faced when he was younger, and he reflected on the disappointment of the end of his Auburn tenure. Through relying on his faith, Nix was able to overcome those difficulties and "play for a higher purpose."

"The point in all this is that chasing your passion comes with both success and disappointment," Nix wrote. "Ultimately, through perseverance and building a strong foundation, you can find peace in your purpose."

And as he and Izzy have welcomed Riley to their family, Nix wrote that his "purpose feels clearer than ever."

As Nix looked to the future, he also expressed his appreciation for those who are beside him as he returns from injury and continues his career.

"I'm grateful for my teammates and a head coach and staff that believe in me," Nix wrote. "I'm grateful for our fans and all of Broncos Country. I'm grateful for the opportunity I've been given in Denver."

Nix wrote that he'll be back on the field soon, and he said he'll be stronger, wiser and hungrier than he was in his second season. But the injury, which took him off the field on the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance, also provided perspective on what's most important — and led him to offer advice to his daughter.

"[I]f I'm being honest, the biggest win of this past season wasn't a playoff game," Nix wrote. "It was being slowed down long enough to hold you in my arms and realize that sometimes God's plan doesn't look like what you prayed for…. It looks better.