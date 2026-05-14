Mile High Morning: OLB Nik Bonitto excited for 'great matchup' against Chiefs in Week 1

The Lead

The Broncos' full 2026 schedule will be released on Thursday evening, but the excitement has already started building for Week 1.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Broncos will open their season against the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto can already feel the anticipation that comes with facing an AFC West rival to kick off the season.

"It's going to be a great matchup, man," Bonitto said Wednesday at a shopping spree he hosted for local Boys & Girls Club members. "Obviously, it's a divisional matchup and we get that in Week 1, so [there's] going to be a lot of excitement around the game, for sure. We're going to be excited to play."

Over the last two seasons, Bonitto has become one of the league's elite pass rushers. He posted a career-high 14 sacks in 2025, marking the third consecutive season that he bested his prior career-best mark. A year ago, Bonitto also became the first Broncos defender since Von Miller to post at least 10 sacks in back-to-back seasons. That production propelled Bonitto to his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection, but it also brought about new challenges for the now fifth-year player.

"I learned a lot of lessons, I feel like, last year," Bonitto said. "Just as far as battling through injuries, being able to see what it's like to have a protection plan around me and how to work through those things and continue to find ways to make plays. And, also helping other guys make plays while we're at it, while we're commanding those chips and double teams."

As Bonitto looks to continue his trend of improving each season, he said watching film of other edge rushers has been a critical part of the process.

"I feel like I kind of go around and just watch other guys around the league who kind of have to deal with that same treatment or even more, and just seeing how they're able to win," he said. "What moves are they using, how are they aligning and stuff like that. Kind of just implementing that in my game when the time comes."

Bonitto said he watches "a bunch of guys," but specifically pointed to Cleveland's Myles Garrett — the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year — as well as Green Bay's Micah Parsons and Baltimore's Trey Hendrickson as players he studies and tries to model aspects of his game after.

With Denver's Week 1 matchup set, and the remainder of the schedule soon to be released, Bonitto said the team is eager to hit the ground running and prepare for 2026 — which will begin with a thrilling divisional matchup.