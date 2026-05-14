 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: OLB Nik Bonitto excited for 'great matchup' against Chiefs in Week 1

May 14, 2026 at 10:56 AM
Author Image
Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

260514_MHM

The Lead

The Broncos' full 2026 schedule will be released on Thursday evening, but the excitement has already started building for Week 1.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Broncos will open their season against the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto can already feel the anticipation that comes with facing an AFC West rival to kick off the season.

"It's going to be a great matchup, man," Bonitto said Wednesday at a shopping spree he hosted for local Boys & Girls Club members. "Obviously, it's a divisional matchup and we get that in Week 1, so [there's] going to be a lot of excitement around the game, for sure. We're going to be excited to play."

Over the last two seasons, Bonitto has become one of the league's elite pass rushers. He posted a career-high 14 sacks in 2025, marking the third consecutive season that he bested his prior career-best mark. A year ago, Bonitto also became the first Broncos defender since Von Miller to post at least 10 sacks in back-to-back seasons. That production propelled Bonitto to his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection, but it also brought about new challenges for the now fifth-year player.

"I learned a lot of lessons, I feel like, last year," Bonitto said. "Just as far as battling through injuries, being able to see what it's like to have a protection plan around me and how to work through those things and continue to find ways to make plays. And, also helping other guys make plays while we're at it, while we're commanding those chips and double teams."

As Bonitto looks to continue his trend of improving each season, he said watching film of other edge rushers has been a critical part of the process.

"I feel like I kind of go around and just watch other guys around the league who kind of have to deal with that same treatment or even more, and just seeing how they're able to win," he said. "What moves are they using, how are they aligning and stuff like that. Kind of just implementing that in my game when the time comes."

Bonitto said he watches "a bunch of guys," but specifically pointed to Cleveland's Myles Garrett — the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year — as well as Green Bay's Micah Parsons and Baltimore's Trey Hendrickson as players he studies and tries to model aspects of his game after.

With Denver's Week 1 matchup set, and the remainder of the schedule soon to be released, Bonitto said the team is eager to hit the ground running and prepare for 2026 — which will begin with a thrilling divisional matchup.

"Everybody's excited to be back in the building," Bonitto said. "We've all been going at it, competing really hard and stuff like that. So, just waiting for a few more weeks until we get back on the field."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Katina Smith, mother of late Demaryius Thomas, reflects on son's impact in ESPN Mother's Day feature

Smith and her son maintained a strong relationship throughout Thomas' football career and life.

news

Mile High Morning: Bo Nix pens letter to newborn daughter on perspective, overcoming adversity

"I'm grateful for my teammates and a head coach and staff that believe in me," Nix wrote. "I'm grateful for our fans and all of Broncos Country. I'm grateful for the opportunity I've been given in Denver."

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group's commitment to winning sets stage for on-field success

In an in-depth piece that touches on the culture that Owner & CEO Greg Penner, Owner Carrie Walton Penner and the rest of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group have created, The Denver Gazette details the organization's commitment to building the right culture.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL-leading 5 Broncos selected to ESPN All-Pro team

As the Broncos approach their regular-season finale, several of the team's players were honored for their play this season.

news

Mile High Morning: ILB Alex Singleton details cancer diagnosis, recovery on 'Good Morning America'

"I learned more just in this past week of compassion and empathy through a bunch of tough dudes than anything else I've ever gone through," Singleton said in the interview.

news

Mile High Morning: A closer look at how Broncos' 'NFL on CBS' wins have earned record viewership

The Broncos' knack for close games has delivered a slew of exciting results, and each week offers a nearly unmatched result for viewership.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' Hall of Famers, current stars featured in Legacy Game in Madden NFL 26

John Elway trying to throw a deep pass to Randy Moss against Pat Surtain II? Steve Atwater tackling Saquon Barkley? Quinn Meinerz blocking William "the Refrigerator" Perry?

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports to broadcast 'The NFL Today' live from Empower Field at Mile High ahead of Week 11 game vs. Chiefs

The broadcast will take place near Lot B on the south side of the stadium, and fans are encouraged to attend the program that runs from 10-11 a.m. MT.

news

Mile High Morning: OLB Nik Bonitto eager for Week 11 matchup vs. Chiefs in 'a big game for both teams'

"If we're going to want to be that team to win the division and reach the goals that we said we want, we're going to have to go through them and beat them," Bonitto said Monday.

news

Mile High Morning: 'Elway' documentary set to premiere at Denver Film Festival

There won't be a Broncos game on TV this weekend, but there's still a chance for fans in the area to get their football fix.

news

Mile High Morning: HC Sean Payton says 'it's time' for ROF HC Mike Shanahan to take place in Pro Football Hall of Fame

"He should be in," Payton said. "He's going to get in. He needs to get in sooner than later."

Advertising