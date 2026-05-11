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Broncos mourn passing of Ring of Fame QB Craig Morton

May 11, 2026 at 04:53 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have lost a Ring of Famer.

Former quarterback Craig Morton, who led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance, passed away on May 9, his family confirmed.

He was 83.

Morton, who spent six seasons with the Broncos from 1977-82, led Denver to its first playoff appearance and a berth in Super Bowl XII.

The Ring of Famer guided the Broncos to a 12-2 record that season and notched home playoff wins against the Steelers and Raiders. For his performance during that 1977 season, Morton was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named the Sporting News Player of the Year, the PFWA Comeback Player of the Year and the NFL UPI MVP for the 1977 season.

"Craig Morton is unbelievable," said Ring of Famer Haven Moses following the Broncos' first AFC Championship, according to a 1978 New York Times article. "To me he's the most valuable player in the National Football League this year."

In that AFC Championship Game win, Morton played through a hip injury that led to him spending days in the hospital ahead of the matchup against the rival Raiders.

During his Broncos career, Morton led the team to a pair of division titles and three playoff berths. He finished his carer with the most passing yards (11,895), passing touchdowns (74), pass attempts (1,594) and completions (907) in franchise history.

His 41 regular-season wins remain the third most in franchise history.

Morton was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1988, alongside Moses and Jim Turner. He was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame two years earlier, in 1986.

Prior to his career in Denver, he played for the Cowboys from 1965-74. While with Dallas, he threw for more 80 touchdowns and more than 10,000 yards. Morton then joined the Giants before the Broncos acquired the veteran quarterback in a trade.

In his career, Morton threw for 183 touchdowns and 27,908 yards while winning 81 regular-season games.

The fifth-overall pick in the 1965 NFL Draft, Morton starred collegiately at the University of California, where he also played for the baseball team. Morton was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

Morton passed away surrounded by his loved ones in Mill Valley, California.

He is survived by his wife, Kym; his sister; his children; and his grandchildren.

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