Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2026 draft picks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As rookie minicamp begins, the Broncos' 2026 NFL Draft picks have received their jersey numbers.
The seven members of Denver's draft class — listed below in the order in which they were selected — will wear the following numbers:
DT Tyler Onyedim — No. 98
RB Jonah Coleman — No. 20
OL Kage Casey — No. 78
TE Justin Joly — No. 80
S Miles Scott — No. 39
TE Dallen Bentley — No. 89
LB Red Murdock — No. 50
Jersey numbers, as always, are subject to change ahead of the start of the regular season.