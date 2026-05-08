Broncos sign 13 college free agents

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has officially added 13 college free agents to its roster.

The Broncos signed California cornerback Brent Austin, Oregon long snapper Luke Basso, Georgia Tech cornerback Ahmari Harvey, Northern Arizona wide receiver Kolbe Katsis, Nebraska wide receiver Dane Key, TCU wide receiver Joseph Manjack, Nebraska outside linebacker Dasan McCullough, Iowa State tackle Tyler Miller, Weber State offensive lineman Gavin Ortega, Oklahoma State safety Parker Robertson, Virginia wide receiver Cameron Ross, Tennessee cornerback William Wright and Texas A&M inside linebacker Taurean York, the team announced Friday.

Denver waived tackle Marques Cox and defensive end Garrett Nelson in corresponding moves.

A third-team All-ACC player in 2025, Austin's 13 pass breakups were tied for the most on the Golden Bears' roster. Austin recorded 110 total tackles, three interceptions, two pick sixes, 24 passes defensed, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles across stints with James Madison, South Florida and Cal.

Basso earned consecutive second-team All-Big Ten nods to end his career with the Ducks. The Oregon native appeared in 53 total games and started 43 during his career.

Harvey led the Yellow Jackets with seven passes defensed in 2025 and also notched three tackles for loss and a sack. In his career, he tallied 121 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 43 games and 27 starts for Georgia Tech.

Across two seasons at Northern Arizona, Katsis caught 95 passes for 1,566 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging more than 16 yards per reception. Katsis also returned 17 kickoffs in 2025 for an average of 30.6 yards per attempt, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown. A first-team All-Big Sky selection at receiver and kick returner, Katsis recorded four touchdowns of at least 50 yards and 20 plays of at least 20 yards in 2025.

The brother of Broncos All-Pro Devon Key, the younger Key caught 39 passes for 452 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season for Nebraska. Before competing for the Cornhuskers, Key led Kentucky in receiving yards in both 2023 and 2024. In three seasons with the Wildcats, Key caught 126 passes for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Manjack posted a career-high 579 receiving yards in 2025 as he caught 44 passes for three touchdowns for TCU. In 2023, Manjack tied for the team lead in touchdowns at Houston — and he held the solo lead in receiving scores for the Cougars in 2024.

In 2025, McCullough started seven games and appeared in 11 contests in his lone season with the Cornhuskers, notching 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. He previously recorded 47 tackles and six tackles for loss in 17 games for Oklahoma across two seasons. He began his career at Indiana, where he recorded 49 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Miller started 49 of a possible 51 games at right tackle across his final four seasons at Iowa State, including 39 consecutive games since the start of 2023. The former Cyclone was a third-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025.

A second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Sky player in 2025, Ortega started all 12 games at left tackle for Weber State. The team captain also started 12 games at that spot in 2024, earning second-team all-conference honors. In 2023, Ortega started 11 games at right tackle.

A multi-time team captain, Robertson finished his Oklahoma State career by recording 77 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He appeared in 51 games in his collegiate career, including 50 contests over his last four seasons.

Ross caught 53 passes for 543 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season for Virginia, and he also averaged 33.3 yards per kickoff return with a touchdown for the Cavaliers. A multi-time ACC Specialist of the Week, Ross previously competed at both James Madison and Connecticut.

Wright appeared in 45 games across five seasons at Tennessee, including a career-high 13 appearances in 2025. He recorded 14 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in his final season and also contributed on special teams.

A third-team All-SEC player in 2025, York led the Aggies with 73 tackles and started all 13 games. The team captain started all 39 games he played in three years, recording 229 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, an interception, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. The former freshman All-American twice led the team in tackles.