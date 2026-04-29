'I loved every second of last season': After 8-year career in Denver, Justin Simmons relishes opportunity to watch Broncos' success

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For Justin Simmons, returning to Denver means more than just returning to the place he spent the majority of his NFL career.

It means returning home to a city with a shared passion for a team and organization — one that has dramatically shaped his life and will continue to.

"I know how proud of a city this is," Simmons said Wednesday. "… The pride and joy of Denver sports is the Broncos."

Selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Simmons spent eight years with the team before finishing his career with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2024 season. A four-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, the former safety announced Wednesday that he would be retiring from the NFL — as a Denver Bronco — and entering a new chapter of his life.

And while he continues to determine what that next chapter might entail, Simmons said one thing is for certain: "I will always be a Broncos fan."

It's a fandom that developed long before Simmons returned to the organization for his retirement. It's a passion that followed him during his lone season in Atlanta, the same season the Broncos returned to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. And it's a relationship with a city, community and former teammates that only grew when Simmons watched from afar as the team won its first division title in a decade and hosted the AFC Championship Game in 2025.

"I loved every second of last season," Simmons said. "… How I feel about the Broncos and Broncos Country is exactly what you're seeing here today. … I was almost like a proud big brother watching the team play."

That feeling can, in part, be attributed to the fact that many of Simmons' former teammates remain in Denver. After experiencing success and navigating setbacks alongside players like tackle Garett Bolles and wide receiver Courtland Sutton, watching the success of the team has been even more meaningful for Simmons — a former teammate and forever fan.

"I had the best time cheering them on last year and texting the guys throughout the season, letting them know that I was watching [and saying], 'Man, I'm proud of you for fighting through adversity,'" he said.

While Simmons was not on the field with his former teammates, he was among those who helped set the foundation for the current success.

"I do feel some sort of a part of that, watching the guys who I was grinding with. ... I get to watch all of these guys go out there and win. The city is rallying behind them, and you walk down Larimer Street and the jersey are hung and all of that fun stuff. I do feel extremely proud and happy."

As Simmons enters the next phase of his life, he said he looks forward to fully embracing what it means to be a Broncos fan. From attending games in the stands to tailgating for what he said will be the first time in his life, Simmons is ready to experience Broncos Country from an entirely new perspective.

And while he acknowledged that there were aspects of his career that he wished had gone differently, it does not take away from the legacy he hopes he left behind — and the optimism he has for the future of the organization.