Broncos to host 'Broncos Country Takeover' fan rallies ahead of Week 7 game vs. Cardinals, Week 9 matchup vs. Panthers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos Country is set to take over two opposing cities in 2026.

Ahead of road games against the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, Denver will host Broncos Country Takeover fan rallies featuring giveaways, VIP raffle prizes and alumni appearances.

The first rally will take place in Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 24, ahead of a Week 7 matchup against the Cardinals. The last time Denver visited the Cardinals in the regular season, the team hosted a fan rally on Wednesday night before earning a 45-10 victory on Thursday.

Two weeks later, the Broncos will host a second fan rally on Saturday, Nov. 7, ahead of a Week 9 matchup against the Panthers. This year's event will mark the first time the team has ever hosted a fan rally in North Carolina.

In addition to giveaways, raffle prizes and photo opportunities with alumni, Miles the Mascot and the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders will also be in attendance.