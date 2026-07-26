Broncos designate G Nick Gargiulo as Active/Physically Unable to Perform, ILB Jordan Turner as Active/Non-Football Injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the start of training camp approaches, the Broncos have made a pair of roster moves.

Denver designated guard Nick Gargiulo as Active/Physically Unable to Perform and designated inside linebacker Jordan Turner as Active/Non-Football Injury, the team announced Sunday.

Both players count against the team's 90-man roster limit while on the respective lists, and they are eligible to return to practice when cleared.

A 2024 seventh-round pick, Gargiulo was elevated for four total games as a rookie but has yet to appear in a regular-season or postseason game. He spent the 2025 season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during a preseason game.

Turner appeared in seven games in 2025 as a rookie. He recorded seven tackles and a quarterback hit while playing 64 percent of the Broncos' special teams snaps in the games in which he appeared.