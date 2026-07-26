Broncos designate G Nick Gargiulo as Active/Physically Unable to Perform, ILB Jordan Turner as Active/Non-Football Injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the start of training camp approaches, the Broncos have made a pair of roster moves.
Denver designated guard Nick Gargiulo as Active/Physically Unable to Perform and designated inside linebacker Jordan Turner as Active/Non-Football Injury, the team announced Sunday.
Both players count against the team's 90-man roster limit while on the respective lists, and they are eligible to return to practice when cleared.
A 2024 seventh-round pick, Gargiulo was elevated for four total games as a rookie but has yet to appear in a regular-season or postseason game. He spent the 2025 season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during a preseason game.
Turner appeared in seven games in 2025 as a rookie. He recorded seven tackles and a quarterback hit while playing 64 percent of the Broncos' special teams snaps in the games in which he appeared.
The Broncos' first open training camp practice is scheduled for Friday, July 31.