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Broncos DT Tyler Onyedim signs rookie contract

Jun 22, 2026 at 10:02 AM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' top pick has signed his first NFL deal.

Defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim signed his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Monday.

Onyedim, the 66th-overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft, is the seventh Broncos draft pick to sign his contract. The entirety of Denver's 2026 draft class is now under contract.

During his lone season at Texas A&M in 2025, Onyedim recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and 48 tackles.

"I think going through this process, it was really the athleticism and playing a position that it's always hard to find: defensive tackles," Head Coach Sean Payton said following Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. "His strike, his shed. But it was the athlete, the make-up. Those were the traits [that stood out]."

Prior to his season with the Aggies, Onyedim appeared in 40 games at Iowa State, earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors in 2023. He finished his college career with 138 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Running back Jonah Coleman, offensive lineman Kage Casey, tight end Justin Joly, safety Miles Scott, tight end Dallen Bentley and inside linebacker Red Murdock previously signed their rookie contracts.

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