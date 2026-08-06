Broncos Camp Observations: Quarterback Bo Nix continues strong buildup to Year 3 on Day 6

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Day 6 of Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford, quarterback Bo Nix continued to showcase his strengths heading into Year 3.

Nix was efficient throughout the morning, beginning with a pair of completions to tight end Evan Engram during seven-on-seven action. His production continued during team periods, as Nix fired off a series of completions to Marvin Mims Jr., tight end Adam Trautman, Engram and wide receiver Michael Bandy during one set of reps.

Head Coach Sean Payton shared Thursday that Nix's health "looks really good," and that his movement "is back to where it was." And according to wide receiver Courtland Sutton, Nix's mentality is equally as strong.

"Listening to his mindset, it's ascending to another level," Sutton said Thursday of Nix. "He was already in this very niche spot that a lot of guys don't really find. Some guys find it later in their career. Some guys never find it. But he's in this spot where he's understanding the game at such a different level. … It's been cool to be able to watch him go out there and grow and develop and [have] the camp that he's having so far."

Training camp has also offered the chance for Nix to continue to work to improve in several facets of his game.

"He did a lot of things well," Payton said of Nix's second season. "I think there are nuances within his game [where he can improve]. I think we're all collectively trying to start faster — if you looked at our first quarter vs. fourth quarter. He does a very good job of avoiding the sack, the minus play. Because of that, he's very good with his progression. I mean, clean with it. He's not someone who is slow to progress and slow to process, it's the other way."

Payton also said that while he believes Nix's quick feet are "one of his gifts," he expects the third-year quarterback is continuing to work on his mechanics ahead of Year 3.

"Some of those specifics that put him exactly in time with the depth of the route is something I'm sure he's working on," Payton said.

Nix also continued to build his connection with second-year receiver Pat Bryant. During the first team period of the day, Nix delivered a strong throw over the middle of the field where Bryant was able to make a contested grab. Bryant has continued to stack standout days at training camp, and cornerback Riley Moss has taken notice.

"He's really good vertically and he makes his releases look all the same, which is tough for a guy like me," Moss said of what stands out about Bryant's style of play. "When he's shooting 15 yards deep and then he'll cut in or he'll cut out — it all looks the same. And then at the catch point, he's strong. He can get up. He's got a big frame."

DEFENSE BRINGS THE PRESSURE

The defense made a series of strong plays during a team period to close out Thursday's practice. Safety Talanoa Hufanga delivered pressure up front for what could have been a sack under game conditions, and Moss then shut down the same play on the back end with a pass breakup of the long throw.

Just two plays later, Moss broke up another pass over the middle of the field.

"I think there's a little grit and toughness," Payton said of Moss' mentality. "… He knows he's going to get a lot of traffic and attention. I like his toughness. It's a tough position to play. He doesn't back down at all from that. His confidence doesn't wane. It's a really good trait."

Moss — on a day when he made another series of plays — commended the depth of the wide receiving corps, detailing the strengths of several different receivers.

"When we're going out there, they're all a different challenge," Moss said of Denver's receivers. "Every guy has got their own thing. … It's [a] deep [room]. They're all great players."

QUICK HITS

… Running back RJ Harvey continued to flash his speed and versatility on Thursday, highlighted by a big gain on a pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham during seven-on-seven work.

"He gives us a lot of versatility," Payton said of Harvey following practice. "… I know we're a lot further along in that position group than three years ago."

… Cornerback Jahdae Barron had a pass breakup during 11-on-11 work, and Moss spoke about the progress he has seen from the second-year player.

"He's done a great job of being a little bit more patient, [and] his eyes have gotten a lot better," Moss said. "He's just a great athlete. It just takes time to kind of get used to the outside stuff, but he's been progressing well."

… Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle observed practice but did not participate on Thursday. Following practice, Payton shared that Waddle "[has] a strain" and that he thinks "we'll see him back in the next four to five days."

… Wide receiver Courtland Sutton did not participate in team periods on Thursday.

"He got some walkthrough [reps]," Payton said. "Tomorrow, he'll be back."

Payton said Sutton's reduced workload is related to getting the veteran receiver rest. After practice, Sutton confirmed he is healthy.