Broncos Camp Observations: WR Jaylen Waddle, Broncos show explosive-play potential on Day 14

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jaylen Waddle saved the best for last.
During the final open practice of Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford, the star wide receiver made a series of plays and delivered arguably one of the most highlight-worthy moments of camp.
The standout play came during an early team period, when quarterback Bo Nix launched a deep pass about 60 yards down the field. Using his blazing speed, Waddle put himself in position to make the grab and run into the end zone.
"It's a unique skill set, knowing that he has the ability to make a big play in one snap," said Surtain, who was in tight coverage on Waddle on the play. "He can take a 5-yard catch and turn it into a 70-yard touchdown. That's the type of player he is. It's fun watching that in action. [They are] great battles, knowing that we've got that dynamic player on the offense as well. So, iron sharpens iron, for sure."
The matchup between Surtain and Waddle was on display throughout Wednesday's practice, and the former college teammates and roommates have not shied away from the opportunity to compete against each other throughout training camp. As the Broncos continue to prepare for regular-season competition, Payton spoke about how both players will reap the benefits of the head-to-head matchups.
"Anytime you've got better players competing, you're sharpening the skills [and] you're testing them," Payton said. "And so, they've got — the group has — tremendous respect for each other, and it just makes both parties better."
For tight end Evan Engram, Waddle's explosive play on Wednesday was representative of a common theme Denver's offense has emphasized throughout training camp.
"This training camp, we've been trying to get everybody down the field," Engram said. "We have guys that can stretch the field. I definitely see myself in that category as well. I think we've all just done a great job of answering the bell when our number is called — underneath, intermediate and deep downfield.
On a day in which he made several plays, Engram hauled in a pair of long receptions from Nix following Waddle's long touchdown.
"Anytime we can hit a long touchdown, get off the field and get ready to do it again, it's great," Engram said. "That was a great period for us to work on some things that we want to make our identity. And having '17' down there [who] can run down the field like that is going to help us out a lot."
QUICK HITS
… On Wednesday, Denver's increased focus on generating takeaways continued to pay dividends. Outside linebacker Que Robinson stepped in front of a pass to record what would have been a pick six under game conditions, and cornerback Reese Taylor forced a fumble following a completion. On the final play of practice, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine recorded his second interception of camp.
… Nix is slated to take the field for his first preseason action on Friday, and Payton shared that the third-year quarterback will likely play around 14 snaps in the home contest against the Packers.
"Tonight we'll do the roles, but he'll play," Payton said. "We'll look at the pitch count, maybe similar to last week for him with that 14-[play] snap count."
… During a two-minute end-of-half situational period, Nix connected with wide receiver Courtland Sutton for a big gain. The offense raced down the field to try to spike the ball before the clock ran out, and Payton said he will be eager to review the film as the team discusses things to improve upon.
"We've got to be careful defensively that we don't get caught trying to [stall]. ... They will whistle a delay in a heartbeat," Payton said. "So, I'm anxious to watch the film, but there's that cutoff with the clock and then the yards. Sometimes it's impossible, but that was a, 'Down, down' [scenario]. Then, it's a sprint and get set. How fast can we do that and get the ball on the ground?"