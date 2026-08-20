Broncos Camp Observations: WR Jaylen Waddle, Broncos show explosive-play potential on Day 14

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jaylen Waddle saved the best for last.

During the final open practice of Broncos Training Camp Powered by Ford, the star wide receiver made a series of plays and delivered arguably one of the most highlight-worthy moments of camp.

The standout play came during an early team period, when quarterback Bo Nix launched a deep pass about 60 yards down the field. Using his blazing speed, Waddle put himself in position to make the grab and run into the end zone.

"It's a unique skill set, knowing that he has the ability to make a big play in one snap," said Surtain, who was in tight coverage on Waddle on the play. "He can take a 5-yard catch and turn it into a 70-yard touchdown. That's the type of player he is. It's fun watching that in action. [They are] great battles, knowing that we've got that dynamic player on the offense as well. So, iron sharpens iron, for sure."

The matchup ­between Surtain and Waddle was on display throughout Wednesday's practice, and the former college teammates and roommates have not shied away from the opportunity to compete against each other throughout training camp. As the Broncos continue to prepare for regular-season competition, Payton spoke about how both players will reap the benefits of the head-to-head matchups.

"Anytime you've got better players competing, you're sharpening the skills [and] you're testing them," Payton said. "And so, they've got — the group has — tremendous respect for each other, and it just makes both parties better."

For tight end Evan Engram, Waddle's explosive play on Wednesday was representative of a common theme Denver's offense has emphasized throughout training camp.

"This training camp, we've been trying to get everybody down the field," Engram said. "We have guys that can stretch the field. I definitely see myself in that category as well. I think we've all just done a great job of answering the bell when our number is called — underneath, intermediate and deep downfield.

On a day in which he made several plays, Engram hauled in a pair of long receptions from Nix following Waddle's long touchdown.