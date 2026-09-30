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Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. among Broncos' full practice participants on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 game vs. 49ers

Sep 30, 2026 at 04:28 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) was among a trio of Broncos who were listed as full practice participants ahead of a Week 4 game against the 49ers.

Mims, who last played in Week 1, was a limited participant in all three practices ahead of the Broncos' win over the Rams. He was listed as questionable entering Week 3 but was inactive for the game.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (foot) and running back J.K. Dobbins (hip) were also listed as full participants on Wednesday.

"He's doing great," Head Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday when asked about Waddle.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring) was the lone Broncos player who did not practice.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related – rest) was designated as a limited participant.

The Broncos will release an additional practice report on Thursday before sharing Week 4 game statuses on Friday.

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