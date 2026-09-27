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WR Marvin Mims Jr. among Broncos' inactives for Week 3 game vs. Rams

Sep 27, 2026 at 04:52 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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DENVER — After being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is inactive for Week 3.

Mims, who was a limited participant in all three of the Broncos' practices during the leadup to "Sunday Night Football," was also inactive in Week 2.

Wide receiver Kolbe Katsis, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, is active for the first time in his NFL career.

Defensive lineman Jordan Jackson is active for the first time this season.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, who were not assigned game statuses for Week 3 after being full participants in practice, are also both active. Running back Tyler Badie is also active for the second consecutive week.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, see below.

Inactives_Rams

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